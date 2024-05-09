Press regulator rejects complaint by former Tory MP caught in lobbying sting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Press regulator rejects complaint by former Tory MP caught in lobbying sting

By Press Association
Scott Benton complained that an article, published in April last year, breached the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s Editors’ Code (Beresford Hodge/PA)
A former Conservative MP caught up in a sting by The Times in a gambling lobby scandal has had a complaint to the press regulator about the newspaper rejected.

Scott Benton, who had represented Blackpool South, was filmed by reporters offering to lobby ministers and table parliamentary questions on behalf of gambling investors.

Mr Benton complained that an article, published in April last year, breached Clause 10 of the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) Editors’ Code, which says journalists cannot use subterfuge unless acting in the public interest.

The MP said there was no public interest in the story because it did not expose wrongdoing, and he also complained that the journalists had asked leading questions.

The Times accepted that subterfuge was used for the investigation, but said if an MP was not acting with “selflessness, integrity, accountability and openness”, the public had a right to know.

It also said that the journalists’ line of questioning was “reasonable and in line with the public interest served”.

Ipso said The Times had been investigating previous lobbying scandals and concerns that the gambling industry appeared to be gaining more influence in Westminster, with Mr Benton’s name allegedly mentioned by sources.

The regulator did not uphold his complaint, saying: “Given that the investigation had the potential to expose an MP – an individual who represents the interests of the public – breaching parliamentary rules, there was a clear public interest in seeking to verify the claims made by sources.

“The Public Interest portion of the Editors’ Code explicitly references exposing serious impropriety, and raising or contributing to a matter of public debate, including serious cases of impropriety, unethical conduct or incompetence concerning the public.”

Mr Benton was caught on camera telling undercover reporters posing as investors that he was willing to take actions which would break Parliament’s lobbying rules.

Earlier this year, he had the Tory whip withdrawn and, after an investigation by parliamentary authorities, was suspended from the Commons for 35 days.

This triggered a recall petition in his constituency, but Mr Benton resigned before the result of this came in.

Labour’s Chris Webb became the constituency’s MP on May 3.