Swinney to chair first Cabinet meeting since becoming First Minister

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney will chair his first Cabinet meeting since taking up his new role.

Mr Swinney was officially sworn in as Scotland’s seventh first minister and appointed his Cabinet on Wednesday.

On Friday morning he will chair its first meeting at Bute House, Edinburgh, before a series of visits in the afternoon.

Mr Swinney will meet health staff at St John’s Hospital, Livingston, West Lothian, and visit nearly completed works on the Levenmouth Rail Link in Fife, and will also visit IGS, an international vertical farm company in Dundee.

John Swinney after being sworn in as First Minister of Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The First Minister said: “Today, my colleagues and I embark on a new chapter as we collectively work to build a better, brighter future for the people of Scotland.

“It is my greatest honour to lead us forward on that journey – one that will drive economic growth, tackle the climate crisis and eradicate the scourge of child poverty in our country once and for all.

“I know our health service is operating under sustained pressure and I am absolutely committed to working with health boards to improve standards – starting with our recent £30 million investment to drive down waiting times.

“We will also build on our investment and track record on major infrastructure projects.

“I’m pleased to also be able to visit one example of that record – the Levenmouth Rail Link, a line which will reconnect local communities for the first time in 50 years, and make a real contribution to the Government’s net zero transport ambitions.

“And I pledge that I will stand with Scotland’s businesses, large and small, and do whatever I can to help them to grow, innovate, and boost our economy for the benefit of those who live here.”