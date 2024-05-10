Starmer says politics should be ‘less tribal’ as he welcomes Tory defector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer says politics should be ‘less tribal’ as he welcomes Tory defector

By Press Association
New Labour MP Natalie Elphicke speaks during a visit to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
New Labour MP Natalie Elphicke speaks during a visit to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has said politics should be “less tribal” and suggested he was open to “reasonably-minded people” from other parties joining Labour as he welcomed Tory defector Natalie Elphicke.

Ms Elphicke joined Sir Keir in Dover, her constituency, to launch the Labour Party’s plans to tackle people-smuggling gangs bringing migrants across the Channel in small boats.

Taking questions from the media, he said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Natalie to the Labour Party. You’ve heard the reasons yourself why she took that very difficult step.”

He said he wanted his party to be a place that “reasonably-minded people, whichever way they voted in the past” feel they can join.

“It is an invitation that we should be less tribal in the pursuit of a better country and invite people to our party who want to join in our object of national renewal,” Sir Keir said.

Keir Starmer visit to Dover
Sir Keir Starmer sits with new Labour MP Natalie Elphicke during a visit to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Asked where he would draw the line with right-wing politicians and whether he would welcome Nigel Farage into Labour, he said “a list of names doesn’t help anyone but Nigel Farage wouldn’t want to join Labour”.

He added that he wanted to “bring as many people with us as possible”.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting had told the Independent he thought Ms Elphicke and Dan Poulter, who left the Tories last month, had “defected with a purpose”, in Dr Poulter’s case because of concern about the NHS, and in Ms Elphicke’s due to the Conservative Party’s immigration policy.

Mr Streeting claimed he has spoken to more Tory MPs considering a move because of the “division and incompetence” of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Government.

Labour MPs have criticised the decision to admit Ms Elphicke to the party, citing her hardline views on immigration and her previous support of her ex-husband after he was found guilty of sexual assaulting two women.

Jess Phillips, the former shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding, had earlier said Ms Elphicke should “account for her actions”, adding: “I’m all for forgiveness but I do think that that needs some explaining.”

One Labour MP told the PA news agency they thought the decision was “utterly disgraceful” while another was left in tears by the news.

Asked if he was concerned about the backlash from within the Labour Party to Ms Elphicke’s defection, Starmer said on Friday that she had set out the reasons for this “very important and significant” defection.

He said: “It’s a Conservative Party that is on its last legs, it’s out of road, out of ideas, and that is why I genuinely think the mood of the country, and Natalie has picked up on this, is for change and a general election.”

No-one can understand why Mr Sunak is “clinging on by his fingernails” to power, he said.

Ms Elphicke, the MP for Dover, joined Sir Keir to launch Labour’s policy and said a “fresh approach” is needed to halt small boat crossings.

Announcing her decision to switch parties, Ms Elphicke hit out at Mr Sunak’s “tired and chaotic government” and accused him of failing to deliver on his promise to “stop the boats”, adding that Labour would “bring a much better future for our country”.

Downing Street has pointed out her repeated attacks on Labour’s immigration policy while former prime minister Lord Cameron said her defection showed the opposition stood for nothing.