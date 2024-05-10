Sunak condemns ‘outrageous scenes’ after Eurovision protests and boycott calls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak condemns ‘outrageous scenes’ after Eurovision protests and boycott calls

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak has said protests against Israel’s participation in Eurovision are ‘wrong’ and calls for a boycott are ‘unfair’ (Carl Court/PA)
Rishi Sunak has said protests against Israel’s participation in Eurovision are “wrong” and calls for a boycott are “unfair”.

The Prime Minister condemned what he described as “outrageous” scenes in Sweden after large-scale pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Malmo on Thursday, Downing Street said.

As many as 12,000 people took to the streets of the city, where the contest is being held this year, to protest against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

A Number 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister thinks that these protests are wrong and some of the scenes we’ve seen have been outrageous.”

She said Mr Sunak “would urge people to consider this when repeating these unfair calls for a boycott” and “at the same time we continue to urge further action on aid in response to a growing humanitarian crisis”.

“There is always the right for peaceful protest, that’s part of democracy here and around the world, but in terms of the Prime Minister’s opinion, these scenes and whether it is right to call for a boycott of their acts, no – he thinks that’s wrong,” the spokeswoman said.

Swedish police told the PA news agency the crowd was largely “very peaceful” but that nine people were warned about disturbing the public order and one man was arrested after allegedly carrying a knife in his bag.

Israel’s participation in Eurovision has been a source of controversy amid the mounting death toll and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with the country’s contestant Eden Golan booed during rehearsals on Wednesday.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have called for artists to withdraw from the contest in solidarity with those living in the war-torn enclave.

Eden Golan representing Israel waves during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest
Eden Golan representing Israel waves during a press meeting with the entries that advanced to the final after the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest (Jessica Gow/AP)

Golan, 20, has qualified for the final, when more demonstrations are expected to take place.

At a press conference on Thursday, Golan was asked: “Have you ever thought that by being here you bring risk and danger for other participants and public?”

She said: “I think we’re all here for one reason and one reason only and the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) is taking all safety precautions to make this a safe and and united place for everyone and so I think it’s safe for everyone and we wouldn’t be here (if not).”

According to the AP news agency, Golan has been surrounded by security as she travels from the hotel to the contest venue.

The event’s organiser said it will not “censor” the audience and encouraged the crowd to “attend in the spirit of the contest, embracing its values of inclusivity, celebrating diversity and being united by music”.