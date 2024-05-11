Lord Kinnock: Fair to say voters not yet fully convinced by Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lord Kinnock: Fair to say voters not yet fully convinced by Labour

By Press Association
Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It is “fair” to say that voters are not yet fully convinced by Labour, ahead of the general election, the party’s former leader, Lord Kinnock, has said.

He led the Labour party in the run-up to the 1992 general election, when Sir John Major’s Conservatives won a fourth, unexpected, general election victory, despite Labour holding a narrow lead in the opinion polls.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party is enjoying a significant double-digit poll lead over Rishi Sunak’s Tories ahead of the election expected later this year.

The Prime Minister has tried to highlight analysis of the local election results which suggested the UK was on course for a hung Parliament, which is when no party has an overall majority.

However, other polling experts have warned against reading too much into local election data, as voters in general elections tend to to behave differently, with fewer opting for smaller parties.

Speaking to the BBC’s Week In Westminster, broadcast on Saturday, Lord Kinnock declined to speculate on what a Labour victory might look like, saying: “I think I can say with some certainty, we’re not going to lose.

“When it comes to trying to guess the possibility of majorities, large, medium, small, I simply won’t engage in that, because we’ve got a first-past-the-post system which can be very capricious.”

He said Labour is in a “good position” after the local elections, “not least because there were enough results that were disappointing to guarantee no complacency, without enough bad results to give us panic”.

Regional elections
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer celebrating local and regional election results (Jacob King/PA)

Asked whether voters were deeply disillusioned with the Tories but not yet fully convinced by Labour’s pitch, he said: “I think that’s fair. And I think that it’s pretty natural after 14 years of continuous Conservative-led and Conservative governments.

“Expressing enthusiasm is different from expressing desperation. People will say ‘let’s get the bloody Tories out’, but they won’t say ‘hurrah hurrah, marvellous, freedom, liberation is with us because of Keir Starmer’.

“They are entirely different departments of human sentiment.”

He praised Sir Keir’s “sobriety, his maturity, his steadiness, his dependability” as “really useful and essential features of the political landscape” after “giddy years of political leadership”.

Lord Kinnock said the run-up to this election “doesn’t feel like either” 1992 or the Labour landslide in 1997.

“There are no two elections the same,” he said.