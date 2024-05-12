SNP ‘squandered’ the opportunities of devolution, declares Sarwar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

SNP ‘squandered’ the opportunities of devolution, declares Sarwar

By Press Association
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will call for change (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will call for change (Jane Barlow/PA)

The SNP has “squandered” the opportunities of devolution with years of incompetence, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is to declare.

In a speech on Monday to mark 25 years of the Scottish Parliament, Mr Sarwar will say “continuity will not cut it” and that “chaos and incompetence cannot be as good as it gets”.

Mr Sarwar will stress Scotland “needs a government that rises to today’s challenges, which are the biggest since the dawn of devolution”.

The speech will set out how a Scottish Labour government would strengthen devolution for the future by returning to the values which shaped the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Sarwar will call for change, and say: “There is no escaping the fact that the opportunities of devolution have been squandered by the SNP.

“Too often this Government is distracted by its narrow obsessions and internal divisions.

“Today there are more than 820,000 Scots stuck on NHS waiting lists.

“Almost 10,000 children are living in temporary accommodation with no home to call their own.

Anas Sarwar
Anas Sarwar will insist only Labour can deliver the change Scotland needs (PA)

“Our once great education system has plummeted down the international league tables.”

He will insist that “after so many years of SNP mismanagement, we can’t just have more of the same”.

Scotland needs “credible and effective leadership”, he will say as he insists Labour offers the opportunity to change the country.

SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson said: “The new First Minister has made the clear offer to listen to all good ideas.

“Instead of grabbing that opportunity to actually do so, Mr Sarwar is indulging in yet more criticism from the sidelines.

“Over 100,000 children lifted out of poverty this year, the massive expansion in childcare, free university tuition fees, allowing record numbers of young people from deprived areas to go university, 126,000 affordable homes, upgrades to the M8, M73, M74 and the Queensferry Crossing delivered.

“All of these have been achieved, and more, by the SNP while the average Band D household pays £780 a year less in council tax than in England.

“We know Labour wants to reintroduce university tuition fees, but given this criticism from Mr Sarwar, the question he faces now is whether he wants to row back on all the other achievements too.”