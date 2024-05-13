Labour MP Chris Bryant having treatment after skin cancer found in lung

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour MP Chris Bryant having treatment after skin cancer found in lung

By Press Association
Sir Chris Bryant urged people to get their moles checked out (PA)
A senior Labour MP has revealed he is having immunotherapy after skin cancer was detected in his lung.

Sir Chris Bryant said he had “every hope” of being successfully treated.

The Labour frontbencher had previously received treatment for a melanoma found on the back of his head five years ago and the cancer in his lung was found as part of the regular scans he has had since then.

The shadow creative industries minister urged people to take skin cancer seriously and take precautions by covering up and using high-factor sun cream.

Rhondda MP Sir Chris said: “Just over five years ago, my husband spotted an odd looking mole on the back of my head and I decided to take it to the doctor just to have it checked out.

“And thank goodness I did, because it turned out to be a melanoma, a particularly vicious form of skin cancer, and a late one at that – stage 3B.”

He was given just a 40% chance of living a year but surgery and targeted therapy “dramatically improved” the outlook.

Regular scans every six months followed and he had been cancer free until he was told in January this year – on his 62nd birthday – that something had been found in his right lung.

In a social media video, Sir Chris said: “Two weeks later, I was in the hospital bed, they put a robot in my lung, they cut a little bit out and it did turn out indeed to be a melanoma in my lung – not lung cancer, but skin cancer in my lung.

“Now, in years gone by that might have been a death sentence, but thanks to immunotherapy, which I’m now on, my prognosis, my chances of being completely cancer free in 10, 15 years’ time, are really, really good.”

He said the immunotherapy was “tough” but “I have every hope of being completely cancer-free for the rest of my life”.

Sir Chris urged people: “If you’re in doubt about a mole, get it checked out.”