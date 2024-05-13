Primary school pupils witness dramatic moment grass snake catches frog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Primary school pupils witness dramatic moment grass snake catches frog

By Press Association
The dramatic moment a grass snake catches a frog (Kate Fry/PA)
Pupils had a surprise during a pond-dipping trip when they spotted a grass snake capturing a frog.

Pond-dipping
Children from The Epiphany School, Bournemouth, during the pond-dipping trip (Kate Fry/PA)

The dramatic moment was caught on camera by Kate Fry, administrator at The Epiphany School, Bournemouth, Dorset, during the year five trip to the nearby Kingfisher Barn Visitor Centre in the Stour Valley Nature Reserve, on May 10.

Ms Fry described the group’s surprise at seeing the grass snake in action before the frog was able to free itself and escape.

She told the PA news agency: “We were lucky to see a grass snake capturing a frog.

“After several minutes the lucky frog managed to escape.

Snake and frog
After several minutes, the frog managed to escape the jaws of the grass snake (Kate Fry/PA)

“It was a fantastic and quite unexpected experience seeing a predator capture his prey – but it proved too much for him.”

Headteacher Vanessa Webster said: “Kingfisher Barn is a lovely local resource on our doorstep which we fully take advantage of as it’s less than a five-minute walk.

“The year five children were studying rivers and their local habitats. William was particularly thrilled by his pond dipping find – a ghost phantom midge.”