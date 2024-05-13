Primary school pupils witness dramatic moment grass snake catches frog

Pupils had a surprise during a pond-dipping trip when they spotted a grass snake capturing a frog.

Children from The Epiphany School, Bournemouth, during the pond-dipping trip (Kate Fry/PA)

The dramatic moment was caught on camera by Kate Fry, administrator at The Epiphany School, Bournemouth, Dorset, during the year five trip to the nearby Kingfisher Barn Visitor Centre in the Stour Valley Nature Reserve, on May 10.

Ms Fry described the group’s surprise at seeing the grass snake in action before the frog was able to free itself and escape.

She told the PA news agency: “We were lucky to see a grass snake capturing a frog.

“After several minutes the lucky frog managed to escape.

After several minutes, the frog managed to escape the jaws of the grass snake (Kate Fry/PA)

“It was a fantastic and quite unexpected experience seeing a predator capture his prey – but it proved too much for him.”

Headteacher Vanessa Webster said: “Kingfisher Barn is a lovely local resource on our doorstep which we fully take advantage of as it’s less than a five-minute walk.

“The year five children were studying rivers and their local habitats. William was particularly thrilled by his pond dipping find – a ghost phantom midge.”