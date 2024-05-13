All economic interventions should be to support growth, says Swinney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

All economic interventions should be to support growth, says Swinney

By Press Association
The First Minister will visit the Ardersier Port on Monday (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
The First Minister will visit the Ardersier Port on Monday (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

All of the Scottish Government’s economic interventions should focus on improving economic growth, John Swinney has said, adding that ministers must “tighten up our act” to attract investment.

The newly-minted First Minister, who took over the role last week after a tumultuous period for the Government and the SNP, has put an emphasis on the economy in his time in charge.

Improving growth, he believes, will give a financial boost that can be used to support public services and eradicate child poverty – which he has pinpointed as his number one priority.

On Monday, he is due to attend the ground-breaking of an offshore wind hub at Ardersier Port near Nairn, which has just received £50 million each from the Scottish National Investment Bank and its UK-wide counterpart.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on Monday, Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government had a “strong track record” of economic growth under the SNP, adding that recent slowdowns were as a result of the pandemic and Liz Truss’ mini budget in 2022, which increased the cost of borrowing and inflation.

“What I’ve got to do, what Kate Forbes, the Economy Secretary will be doing, and Mairi McAllan, the Net Zero Secretary, will be doing is making sure that we line up all of our economic interventions to support the growth agenda,” he said.

“That means making sure that our investment in skills and infrastructure, in the decision-making processes of Government – on planning for example, energy consenting – is done in an efficient and effective way to make sure that Scotland can be a magnet for investment.”

Asked if the Scottish Government had not been “efficient” in recent years in its decision-making, the First Minister said: “We’ve just got to make sure that we tighten up our act and make sure that we demonstrate to investors that Scotland is a place that wants to attract investment and deliver investments quickly.”

John Swinney’s first cabinet meeting
The First Minister took up the role last week (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

The Government, he added, must ensure Scotland is “well positioned” to bring in private sector investment.

The oil and gas sector – which is believed to support thousands of jobs in Scotland – is “very significant” to Scotland, Mr Swinney added.

While the country and the industry has to “face the realities” of the impact of fossil fuels on the climate, the First Minister added: “We’ve got to deliver that transition to net zero, we’ve got to support the oil and gas sector to undertake that transition.

“So all of the steps that we take have got to be about minimising economic disruption to the communities and sectors that are dependent on oil and gas.”

Asked if he supported the presumption against new oil and gas licences backed by his predecessor Humza Yousaf, Mr Swinney refused to say, but claimed the long-awaited energy strategy would “set out our thinking” and would be published “over the next few months”.

The transition to net zero, he said, has to be done “with great care”, given the sector is “significant to the Scottish economy” and “attracts significant investment and wealth into the Scottish economy”.

Responding to comments from the First Minister about the importance of economic growth, Scottish Labour economy spokesperson Daniel Johnson said: “It is simply not credible that John Swinney has suddenly discovered the importance of economic growth after 17 years of this incompetent and economically illiterate SNP government.

“Under the SNP, Scotland’s economy is flatlining and our vast potential is being squandered. This chaotic and divided party is incapable of delivering for the people of Scotland.

“From cutting cost-of-living support during the cost-of-living crisis to slashing the housing budget during a homelessness crisis, it is clear that the SNP’s priorities are not those of the people of Scotland.”