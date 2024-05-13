Sunak sidesteps question on whether UK would push Ukraine to make peace deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak sidesteps question on whether UK would push Ukraine to make peace deal

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (PA)

Rishi Sunak would not be drawn on whether the UK was now in favour of Ukraine accepting a peace deal, instead pointing to the country’s ongoing support for Kyiv and defence spending.

After a speech in central London on Monday, Mr Sunak was asked about a report that Lord David Cameron persuaded Donald Trump to back more funding for Ukraine on the basis that it would allow Mr Trump to secure a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv.

Mr Sunak responded by referring to the UK’s “track record of leadership” in support for Ukraine by providing tanks, long-range weapons, bilateral security assurances, and training Ukrainian soldiers, saying maintaining this support was “the right thing to do” and that “everyone should be proud of it”.

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron held talks with former US president Donald Trump (PA)

He added: “When it comes to the Americans … whilst we are enormously grateful for the continued support and investment they put into European security, it’s not right to rely on American taxpayers to do that if we’re not prepared to make sacrifices for our own security. Now I am. That’s the decision I’ve made on defence spending.

“So when I’m in the US or when I talk to Americans and David Cameron does, when Grant Shapps (Defence Secretary) does, we’re able to say we are leading. We are investing more than anyone else in European security. It’s the right thing to do, others need to do the same and ensure that our alliance remains strong.”

An unnamed senior source told the Sunday Times that when Lord Cameron visited Mr Trump in his Florida home, the Foreign Secretary suggested that maintaining financial support for Ukraine’s military would be beneficial for Mr Trump.

Lord Cameron reportedly suggested that if Mr Trump won the US presidential election in January and inherited a stalemate, it would provide him the ideal conditions to make a deal. Mr Trump came out in support of a US aid package for Ukraine shortly afterwards.