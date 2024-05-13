‘No watering down’ of Labour’s workers’ rights package, Starmer says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘No watering down’ of Labour’s workers’ rights package, Starmer says

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during a meeting with Labour’s newly expanded team of mayors at GTG Training in Wolverhampton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer said there would be “no watering down” of the Labour party’s new deal for working people.

“I’m absolutely committed to our new deal for working people,” he said after a meeting of Labour’s mayors at GTG Training in Wolverhampton.

Sir Keir said: “This will be the biggest levelling up of workers’ rights in a generation, so there will be no watering down.”

Under the deal, the party plans to empower adult social care professionals and trade unions that represent them to negotiate a sector-wide agreement for pay, terms and conditions.

The Labour leader said: “I think people should always be treated with dignity and respect at work but I also think it’s essential for economic growth, because every good employer knows that to get better economic growth we need to treat our workforce properly.”

The plan presents “no threat” to employers, he said, adding that “good employers are doing much of this already”.

Keir Starmer visit to West Midlands
Andy Burnham, Sir Keir Starmer, Sadiq Khan, Steve Rotheram and Nik Johnson during a meeting with Labour’s newly expanded team of mayors (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“So no watering down, 100% committed to it – and it is about respect and dignity but it’s also a story about economic growth and taking our country forward,” he said.

In early May, Labour faced a backlash from unions after the Financial Times reported the party was going to announce that all policies in its “new deal” for workers will go through a formal consultation process with businesses, which could delay or tone them down.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham warned at the time that “a red line will be crossed” if the party U-turns on previous employment pledges while TUC president Matt Wrack said any weakening of policy would draw a “hostile reaction”.

Labour defended its plan on Sunday after a report from the Policy Exchange think tank that said that party’s fair pay agreements could cost taxpayers £4.2 billion a year.

A Labour Party spokesperson said those claims were “based on fiction”.

The calculation was based on an assumption that the sector-wide minimum wage was set at £15 per hour, and that Labour would follow a model used in New Zealand.