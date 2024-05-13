Labour calls for investigation into alleged ministerial code breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour calls for investigation into alleged ministerial code breach

By Press Association
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has been accused of breaching the ministerial code (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has been accused of breaching the ministerial code (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A senior Labour politician has written to civil servants demanding a formal investigation into a Conservative cabinet minister accused of breaching the ministerial code.

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies posted a short film on X, formerly Twitter, last week, attacking Labour’s plans to expand the size of the Welsh Parliament.

But Labour opponents say Mr Davies was recording in his government office, in contravention of the ministerial code, which says they “should not generally be used for party or constituency activities”.

UK Parliament portraits
Jo Stevens, the Labour MP for Cardiff Central (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

Jo Stevens, Labour’s shadow Welsh secretary, has now written to the director of the Welsh Office – the civil servant responsible for his office – to ask them to establish whether a breach has occurred and to investigate how it happened.

In her letter, she said: “The Welsh Secretary posted on the social media site X a video filmed in his private office, which contained explicitly party-political content, criticising the ‘Welsh Labour Government’ for its proposals on Senedd reform, and endorsing the opposition to those proposals from the “Welsh Conservative Group”.

“He closed with the line: “I know which side I’m on, I wonder what Welsh Labour are going to do today.”

She added: “In your capacity as the director of the Secretary of State’s Office, can I ask you to establish whether a breach of the Ministerial Code took place in this instance, and if so, what action will be taken to investigate how that happened, to ensure that it never happens again, and to issue a formal apology from the Secretary of State.”

Mr Davies has been contacted for comment.

A source close to the minister previously told the Guardian newspaper they had been unable to film outside his office “for security reasons”.

In 2023, MP Lee Anderson was rebuked for using a parliamentary rooftop to film a promotion video for his £100,000-a-year GB News show.

The Serjeant at Arms, who is responsible for upholding order in the Commons, contacted Mr Anderson, who was the Conservative Party deputy chairman at the time but now sits as Reform UK MP, over his Twitter clip to remind him of the rules.