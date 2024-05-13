Labour pledges ‘ironclad commitment’ to backing Ukraine if party wins power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour pledges ‘ironclad commitment’ to backing Ukraine if party wins power

By Press Association
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Aaron Chown/PA)
A Labour government would have an “ironclad commitment” to backing Ukraine against the Russian invasion, two shadow ministers have promised.

David Lammy and John Healey visited Kyiv on Monday to stress the party “fully backs” Britain’s increased military aid for the war-torn country as Moscow intensifies its attack in Kharkiv.

European security will be a Labour government’s “first foreign and defence priority” and there would be “no change” in the support offered to Ukraine, they said.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claimed giving Sir Keir Starmer the keys to No 10 would leave the country less safe and embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Lammy and Mr Healey met head of the Ukrainian president’s office Andriy Yermak and defence minister Rustem Umerov on Monday as they pledged to stand with Ukraine for “as long as it takes”.

In a joint statement, the shadow foreign secretary and shadow defence secretary said: “As Putin seeks to divide the West, we visited Kyiv together to send a clear message that a change in government in the UK would mean no change in our military, diplomatic, financial and political support to Ukraine.

“Moscow’s deepened co-operation with Beijing, Tehran and Pyongyang requires us to deepen our co-operation with Britain’s allies to demonstrate that our commitment to Ukraine will outlast Vladmir Putin’s imperial invasion.

“The next Labour government’s commitment to Ukraine will be ironclad and European security will be our first foreign and defence priority.

“Labour’s action plan lays out a wide-ranging approach to stand with Ukraine, confront Russian aggression and pursue Putin for his war crimes. We will stand with Ukraine until it wins.”

Keir Starmer visit to Estonia
John Healey with Sir Keir Starmner (Victoria Jones/PA)

Labour said its plan for Ukraine would include five priorities: fast-tracking military support, deepening diplomatic efforts, targeting Russian aggression, boosting industrial production and supporting recovery and reconstruction.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Sunak used a wide-ranging speech to attack the Opposition’s refusal to adopt the Government’s pledge to spend 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence by 2030.

Labour has said it would meet the same target when economic conditions allow.

In a pre-election pitch to voters as the Tories languish more than 20 points behind in opinion polls, the Prime Minister said the ruling party will keep Britain safe as the world endures “one of the most dangerous periods we’ve ever known”.

Sir Keir rejected the accusations, saying the Tories offered “chaos and division” and “we can’t afford another five years” of that.

He told reporters in Wolverhampton: “The first duty of any government, particularly an incoming Labour government, is national security, the security of the country, and that would be my first priority.”