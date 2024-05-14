Number of Scots in work falls by 38,000 over three months

The number of Scots in work has fallen by 38,000 over three months, new figures have shown.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed in the period from January to March 2024 a total of 2,613,000 Scots were in employment.

As well as being down 38,000 on the previous quarter, the total is 46,000 lower than it was in January to March 2023.

According to the figures, Scotland’s employment rate is now 73.1% – lower than the rate for the UK as a whole which is 74.5%.

While the number of people in work has fallen the figures also showed the number of Scots who are unemployed is higher than it was a year ago.

There were 120,000 people in Scotland who were out of work in January to March this year – and while this was 5,000 lower than the previous quarter, it was 28,000 higher than in the first three months of 2023.

The unemployment rate in Scotland is now 4.4%, according to the latest figures, slightly above the UK rate of 4.3%