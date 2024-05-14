Shapps says new ships for Royal Marines will learn lessons from Ukraine war

New drone-carrying ships for the Royal Marines will draw on lessons learned from the Ukraine war and the Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, Grant Shapps said.

The Defence Secretary confirmed that up to six multi-role support ships (MRSS) – designed to deliver commandos onto coastlines around the world to conduct special operations – would be built.

Mr Shapps said “we will definitely build the first three” vessels for the Royal Marines and will plan to construct the next three.

Today marks the start of a new golden age of British shipbuilding. At the First Sea Lord’s Sea Power conference I’ll set out how we’ll build 28 ships & submarines for the @RoyalNavy in the UK Including up to 6 new warships to ensure our Commandos can fight & win for generations pic.twitter.com/s25pJ8f0dW — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) May 14, 2024

“What we’re trying to do is create a multi-role ship which they can use in all different circumstances,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today.

“Actually, interestingly, we’re learning from what’s happened in the Black Sea in Ukraine and learning what’s happening in the Red Sea currently to make much more flexible ships capable of carrying out a lot of different types of tasks.”

Mr Shapps claimed the UK was experiencing a “golden age” of shipbuilding, with up to 28 Royal Navy vessels either being constructed or planned.

Russia’s Black Sea fleet has proved vulnerable to attacks from Ukrainian missiles and drones.

In the Red Sea, Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen have used weapons to target merchant vessels and international warships protecting the vital trade routes.

The MRSS vessels are designed to carry a “broad range” of unmanned drones along with vehicles, aircraft and insertion craft.

They will also be able to act as primary casualty receiving ships, providing urgent medical care.

There is no one else who can do what we do. 🗡️🇬🇧 The head of the #RoyalMarines, Commandant General, General Gwyn Jenkins, has outlined the importance of the Commandos in this modern era. Watch the full address here: https://t.co/VaC68Q6B2w pic.twitter.com/vl1swGpZj0 — Royal Marines (@RoyalMarines) April 26, 2024

First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key, said: “I am delighted that the Secretary of State has cemented the future of our Royal Marines by committing to this new class of up to six amphibious vessels.

“These will be the most capable amphibious warships the nation has ever owned, designed to be fully interchangeable with our closest allies in Europe, and in Nato.”

Meanwhile, Type 23 frigates HMS Argyll and HMS Westminster will be retired.

“While always sad to pay off such fine warships, their decommissioning marks the next stage of our reinvestment in new, more modern frigates,” the First Sea Lord said.

The announcements come after Rishi Sunak set out a plan to increase defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product by 2030.