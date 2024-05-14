China poses ‘genuine and increasing’ cyber risk to UK, GCHQ chief warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
China poses ‘genuine and increasing’ cyber risk to UK, GCHQ chief warns

By Press Association
In a speech at the Cyber UK conference in Birmingham GCHQ director Anne Keast-Butler highlighted cyber threats posed by China (GCHQ/PA)
The “irresponsible actions” of Chinese state-backed hackers are making the internet less secure for the world, a British spy chief warned.

GCHQ director Anne Keast-Butler said responding to the “coercive and destabilising actions” of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) was her “top priority”.

She also highlighted the “immediate threats” posed by Russia and Iran, carrying out actions ranging from cyber attacks, espionage and surveillance.

But the scale of the challenge from Beijing meant GCHQ devotes “more resource to China than any other single mission”.

In a speech at the Cyber UK conference in Birmingham, she said: “Through their coercive and destabilising actions, the PRC poses a significant risk to international norms and values.

“In cyberspace, we believe that the PRC’s irresponsible actions weaken the security of the internet for all.

“China has built an advanced set of cyber capabilities, and is taking advantage of a growing commercial ecosystem of hacking outfits and data brokers at its disposal.

“China poses a genuine and increasing cyber risk to the UK.”

China wanted to shape global technology standards and assert its dominance in the field within the next 10 to 15 years, she said.

The UK was working with its Five Eyes intelligence allies – the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – on the challenges, she said.

GCHQ chief Anne Keast-Butler warned about the risks from China, Russia and Iran (GCHQ/PA)

She added: “We have repeatedly called out Chinese cyber adversaries for activities that threaten the security of the UK or target the institutions important to our society, such as the compromise of the UK Electoral Commission.”

On Russia, the GCHQ chief said there were “growing links” between Vladimir Putin’s intelligence services and proxy groups to conduct “cyber attacks, as well as suspected physical surveillance and sabotage operations”.

Previously, Russia “simply created the right environment” for these groups, but it was now “nurturing and inspiring these non-state cyber actors, in some cases seemingly co-ordinating physical attacks against the West”.

The threat from Russia was “acute and globally pervasive”, Ms Keast-Butler warned.

She said GCHQ continued to strengthen Ukraine’s cyber capabilities and shared vital intelligence to expose “Putin’s malign plans” and reliance on states including China, North Korea and Iran.

She said Iran was also “aggressive in cyberspace” and “actors associated with the state had been implicated in attacks against victims in many countries”.

Tehran was continuing to develop cyber espionage expertise alongside “disruptive and destructive” capabilities.

“Whilst they might not always use the most advanced capabilities to conduct their operations, they should not be underestimated,” she added.