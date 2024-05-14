Labour ‘would embed good employment practices’ in Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour ‘would embed good employment practices’ in Parliament

By Press Association
Shadow Commons leader Lucy Powell (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Shadow Commons leader Lucy Powell (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A Labour government “would embed good employment practices” in Parliament and restore public trust in politicians, which has hit “rock bottom,” the shadow leader of the Commons has said.

“People are sick to the back teeth of the Westminster soap opera,” Labour MP Lucy Powell said in a speech to the Institute for Government think tank on Tuesday.

She said trust has plummeted after political scandals over expenses, sleaze, cronyism and Partygate.

“I’m not laying all this at the door of the Conservatives – there are bad apples everywhere who reflect badly on us all – but I think the sheer scale we’ve seen in this Parliament really means that we’ve reached rock bottom,” Ms Powell said.

The Manchester Central MP said if Labour is elected, its focus would be on rebuilding trust in politicians, making legislative scrutiny better and improving the culture of Parliament.

“We’ll look at how we can embed good employment practices tackling abuse and harassment in Parliament,” she said.

She pointed to the vote on Monday night that means MPs now face being barred from attending Parliament if they are arrested for serious sexual or violent offences.

“I absolutely recognise the constitutional role of members of Parliament and what an extraordinary step this is but this is what would happen in most professional workplaces and it’s right that we’ve agreed it.”

The issue has been “a cloud over the Commons for many years” and the outcome of that “lengthy and difficult process” shows that it is possible to change the way Parliament operates, she said.

Ms Powell also said that while great strides have been made to make Parliament more family friendly and welcoming, “the new front in putting good people off becoming or remaining MPs” is the rise of threats and abuse to those in public office, especially women and those of black and ethnic minority backgrounds.

She also said fast-track legislation is being overused and that policy announcements should be made first in Parliament, rather than elsewhere, “because there’s no tougher crowd or feared audience than the chamber of the House of Commons.”

The shadow Commons leader criticised the so-called “zombie parliament”. The average length of a Commons sitting day has fallen to just seven hours and nine minutes since the current session started in November, marking a record low since 1997, according to analysis by the Financial Times in March.

“All parties have a responsibility to ensure good conduct, standards and culture, and good government. No one is suggesting an easy fix, turning the page will require hard work, but Labour is prepared to do the hard yards,” Ms Powell said.