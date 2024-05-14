Lack of data on raw sewage ‘scares people’ out of bathing waters, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Lack of data on raw sewage ‘scares people’ out of bathing waters, MPs told

By Press Association
Conservative MP Selaine Saxby said she was ‘proud’ of work the Government had done to increase the monitoring of storm overflows (Ben Birchall/PA)
Conservative MP Selaine Saxby said she was ‘proud’ of work the Government had done to increase the monitoring of storm overflows (Ben Birchall/PA)

A lack of data on raw sewage in bathing waters “scares people out of the water”, MPs have heard.

Introducing the Bathing Waters (Monitoring and Reporting) Bill using a Ten Minute Rule motion in the Commons, Conservative MP Selaine Saxby said she was “proud” of work the Government had done to increase the monitoring of storm overflows.

The member for North Devon further claimed a lack of clarity on the definition of raw sewage, and data on the proportion of raw sewage in bathing water was acting as a deterrent on people swimming in safe bodies of water.

She told the Commons: “This data is abused along our coastlines and often scares people out of the water. Whilst we know something comes out of a pipe, we have no idea what it contains.

“This Bill seeks to expedite the testing of what is in an overflow pipe, but also to define what is and what is not raw sewage.

“Despite asking numerous questions of Defra (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs), I am still unable to explain to anyone how an overflow pipe that is at least 95% rainwater is still able to be defined as raw sewage.

Summer weather Aug 5th 2018
People in the sea at Woolacombe Beach in North Devon (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Legal definitions online are clear that raw sewage should relate to consisting primarily of human faeces and water and it’s not the water bit that is where the bacteria hangs out.

“Clearly, the more water, the more diluted.”

Ms Saxby said there was “misinformation” on the safety of water in the aftermath of a storm overflow event.

She told MPs: “I do think we need to follow the science and recognise in constituencies like mine, less than 1% of the water pollution we deal with is related to human sewage.

“Yes, there is work to do, but stopping storm overflows is not the be-all and end-all to improving the quality of our bathing water.”

Ms Saxby called for “better data” as she described beaches in her constituency as some of the “cleanest in the world”.

She said: “Reducing storm overflows is vital and this Government is demanding that of water companies, but just knowing the pipe has discharged when it has been raining is not good enough and we must get better bathing water data available all year round now.”

The Bill is listed for a second reading on June 14, but it is unlikely to make further progress without Government support due to a lack of parliamentary time to debate all Private Member’s Bills.