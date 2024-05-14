Labour would not create hundreds of new peers, Lords leader tells MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour would not create hundreds of new peers, Lords leader tells MPs

By Press Association
Labour is outnumbered by Conservatives in the House of Lords. (Leon Neal/PA)
Labour is outnumbered by Conservatives in the House of Lords. (Leon Neal/PA)

Labour will not create hundreds of new peers to get its agenda through if it wins the next election, the party’s leader in the House of Lords has said.

Baroness Angela Smith told MPs on Tuesday that her party would not deluge the Lords with new peers, despite the Tories having 105 more members of the upper chamber.

Labour has previously suggested it would look to appoint more peers over time to increase its numbers in the upper house and ensure it did not become mired in rows over legislation.

But Baroness Smith told the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee she did not think there was “any room for having a massive increase in the number of Labour peers”, although she said she would like to “refresh” that number.

She said: “It’s been put to me time and time again that a Labour government would appoint hundreds of new peers. I can tell you a Labour government would not appoint hundreds of new peers.”

She added that her “ideal” solution would be “roughly equal numbers” between the government and the main opposition party, with the total number of peers reduced to be more in line with the size of the House of Commons.

Lord True, the Conservative Leader of the House of Lords, told the same committee he was not concerned about overall numbers, but thought the “balance” between parties was “not right”.

The House of Lords is one of the largest legislative chambers in the world, with 786 members eligible to attend proceedings, although average attendance is around half that number.

Membership has hovered about 800 since 2010, although the proportion of Conservative peers has steadily increased as successive prime ministers have appointed more Tories to the upper house.

Since the 2010 election, some 219 Conservatives have been appointed to the Lords, compared to only 84 new Labour peers.

There are currently 277 Conservative peers, 172 Labour peers, 180 Crossbenchers who have no party allegiance and 79 Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords, with small numbers of representatives from other parties and 25 Church of England bishops.

Labour has said it wants to abolish the House of Lords, but has not previously ruled out creating more peers in the meantime to ensure it can pass legislation.

In June 2023, Sir Keir Starmer’s spokesman said every new government looked to make appointments to the Lords but not in “one fell swoop”.