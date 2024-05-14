Mainstream education ‘intolerable’ for children with additional needs, say MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mainstream education ‘intolerable’ for children with additional needs, say MSPs

By Press Association
Mainstream education is ‘intolerable’ for many children with additional support needs, MSPs have said (PA)
Mainstream education for many children with additional support needs (ASN) can be “intolerable” because of the gap between policy ambition and implementation, a Holyrood committee has warned.

Guidance published by the Scottish Government in 2019 set out a “presumption” of mainstream education, unless it would be incompatible with the needs of the child, as an extension to the 2000 Standards in Scotland’s Schools Act.

A report by Holyrood’s Education Committee unanimously agreed this policy was the best route forward, but following an extensive inquiry, it found the Scottish Government and local authorities were failing to implement it properly.

During the committee’s evidence sessions, the National Autistic Society raised concerns that children with autism were “forced to fail in mainstream settings” before any other support was offered.

The report said: “The committee was alarmed to hear there was strong evidence to suggest that the majority of ASN pupils are not having their needs met.

“The committee agrees with the policy intention behind the 2000 Act’s presumption of mainstreaming. However, the gap between the policy intention and how this has been implemented in practice is intolerable.”

Concerns were also raised regarding new-build schools which tend to be open plan, with experts warning it could prove overwhelming for neurodiverse children.

Sue Webber, convener of the Education, Children and Young People Committee (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

The committee also expressed particular concern that neurodivergent children were “masking”, where they took measures to blend in while in school, leading to significant emotional, behavioural and mental health issues at home.

Committee convener Sue Webber said: “The situation faced by children and young people with additional support needs is intolerable.

“During our inquiry, we were extremely concerned to hear about negative experiences of additional support for learning provision, the educating of children and young people in mainstream schools and the detrimental impact this has had on some pupils, their parents and carers, and teachers and support staff.

“Things must change. The Scottish Government and local authorities have been repeatedly warned about the consequences of failing to improve support for children with additional support needs.

“With a rising number of children reporting with additional support needs – a third of pupils in some areas – the Government and local authorities must not ignore the concerns and recommendations made in this report.”

Recommendations include reviewing placing requests for special schools, researching the prevalence of masking and addressing the gaps in specialist provision.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government is clear that children and young people should learn in an environment which best suits their needs, whether that is in a mainstream or special school setting.

“Specialist staff and pupil support staff play a vital role in supporting pupils with additional support needs, which is why spending on additional support for learning reached a record high of £926 million last year.

“The total number of support staff in Scotland rose to 17,330 and there were also 2,898 teachers across all sectors with additional support needs as their main subject in 2023, an increase on recent years.

“Ministers will consider the report in full, including the recommendations of the committee, and provide a formal response in due course.”