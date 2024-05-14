Complaints about universities from international students surge to record high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Complaints about universities from international students surge to record high

By Press Association
The Office of the Independent Adjudicator (OIA) received 3,137 complaints from university students in England and Wales in 2023 (Chris Ison/PA)
Complaints from students to the universities watchdog surged to a record high last year – and international students have driven the rise.

The Office of the Independent Adjudicator (OIA) received 3,137 complaints from university students in England and Wales in 2023, which was a 10% increase on 2022.

Overall, complaints from international students, who pay higher tuition fees than domestic students, rose to 1,268 in 2023 – the “highest level yet”.

The number of complaints from non-EU students – which accounted for nearly 90% of complaints from international students – rose by 43%, the OIA said.

Meanwhile, complaints from home undergraduates reduced and it was most notable in the number of complaints relating to “service issues”.

This had been higher in previous years because of Covid-19 and industrial action, according to the watchdog.

Overall, nearly half (45%) of the complaints to the OIA from students were about academic appeals, including problems with marking and final degree results, up from 38% in 2022.

The watchdog said the rise in complaints about academic matters has been concentrated in complaints from non-EU students and postgraduate students.

More than half of the complaints from international students related to academic appeals – a higher proportion than for home students.

The report said: “For international students there is often substantial personal and financial investment involved in coming to study in the UK, and sometimes sponsorship arrangements, leading to a possible greater sense of pressure to ‘succeed’ in their studies.

“It can also be more difficult for international students to make use of options such as taking time out from their studies if they are experiencing difficulties, and some options may not be available to them due to visa requirements.”

It added there are issues that are more likely to affect international students, including the tightening of visa restrictions.

The watchdog said other issues were raised in complaints from international students, which included termination of studies “due to a lack of attendance or engagement” – most commonly in the context of visa requirements – and the practices of some recruitment agents.

It comes after the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) raised concerns on Tuesday about agents recruiting prospective international students who may be “mis-selling UK higher education”.

A spokesperson for the OIA said: “It can be more difficult for international students who may come from very different academic backgrounds to fully understand what to expect from UK higher education and it’s important that higher education providers are as clear as possible about what students can expect and make sure that any agents they use also provide clear and accurate information.”

The OIA report said 2023 was “another complex and challenging year” in the higher education sector, with increasingly acute financial pressures on providers, the continuing high cost of living, housing issues, and ongoing concerns about student mental health and wellbeing.

Overall, students received more than £1.2 million in compensation in 2023, which is higher than the previous year.

Independent adjudicator Helen Megarry said: “In 2023, my first year as independent adjudicator, our team handled more complaints than ever before.

“We helped to bring resolution and closure for students on the issues that matter to them.

“It was a difficult time for many students and providers, making the work we do in sharing good practice and promoting learning from complaints even more important.”

A Universities UK (UUK) spokesperson said: “There are over two million students in English higher education institutions. The vast majority of students report being satisfied overall with their experience at UK universities.

“There will be some instances when students are unhappy, and the OIA report provides useful feedback to help universities to improve and focus more support – for example around financial and mental health issues.

“Universities will take this latest report on board and continue to work hard so every student receives the quality of education they deserve.”