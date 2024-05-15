Swinney vows to ‘engage constructively’ on Right to Addiction Recovery Bill

Scottish ministers will “engage constructively” on legislative proposals which would enshrine the right to recovery in law, John Swinney has said.

The Right to Addiction Recovery Bill, introduced by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, was officially launched in Holyrood on Wednesday.

The proposals, if passed, will ensure those at “death’s door” from drug and alcohol addiction can access appropriate treatment as soon as practicable and within three weeks at most.

Mr Ross urged the First Minister to throw the weight of his Government behind the “game-changing” Bill.

Speaking to the media during a visit to Alloa Academy on Wednesday, Mr Swinney welcomed the Bill’s publication.

First Minister John Swinney said ministers will examine the Bill’s proposals (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

“I give the commitment that the Government will look at that seriously,” he said.

“We’ve just seen it this morning but we will look at the terms of that Bill and we will engage constructively in the spirit of goodwill to make sure we consider all of those proposals and determine whether they can make a difference to the efforts of tackling drug deaths in our society.”

Statistics from the National Records of Scotland show there were 1,051 drug deaths in 2022 and 1,276 from alcohol in the same year.

Police Scotland figures published in March estimated there were 1,197 drug-related deaths in 2023.

The Bill was developed in conjunction with experts including Annemarie Ward, chief executive of the UK charity Faces and Voices of Recovery.

Financial estimates suggest additional investment of between £28.5 million and £38 million annually would be required to help fund residential rehabilitation and other appropriate treatments.

As he launched the Bill, Mr Ross said he is “very hopeful” the Scottish Government will support it.

He said: “It’s a Bill that seeks to save lives. We know that Scotland has an appalling record for drug and alcohol deaths and it’s not just the worst in the UK, but the worst anywhere in Europe, so something must be done.”

He said the Bill on its own is not a “silver bullet”.

Mr Ross said “far too many lives have been lost” during the long process of introducing the Member’s Bill.

He added: “This crisis is our national shame and our most vulnerable cannot continue to see those in charge fail to take the necessary and decisive action required to save lives.

“As this Bill launches, in the spirit of him saying he wants to work across the chamber, I urge John Swinney to throw his weight behind it, so it can become law as soon as possible.”

Ms Ward said: “Scotland cannot keep failing the most vulnerable people in society. The drug death crisis has hit the poorest communities the hardest.

“Until the Scottish Parliament overhauls the treatment system, more families will be left broken from the pain of losing a loved one.

“The Right to Recovery Bill would help people at death’s door get the treatment they need and deserve.

“I hope every single politician who wants to help vulnerable people in Scotland will engage with the Bill and consider supporting it.”

The Bill will undergo scrutiny from an allocated lead committee, with experts likely to give evidence in Holyrood.

Its general principles will then be debated and voted on in the Scottish Parliament, with amendments put forward at stage two before a final vote which could see it become law.