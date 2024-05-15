Starmer accuses PM of wanting to issue ‘get out of free jail cards’ to criminals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Starmer accuses PM of wanting to issue ‘get out of free jail cards’ to criminals

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London (UK Parliament/PA)
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London (UK Parliament/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has urged Rishi Sunak to stop trying to issue “get out of jail free cards” to criminals, as he compared the Prime Minister to a “jumped-up milk monitor”.

The Labour leader used Prime Minister’s Questions to press Mr Sunak for assurances that domestic abusers and other serious offenders would not be freed from jail early as part of a Government bid to cut overcrowding.

Sir Keir said Mr Sunak should focus on the “chaos” facing prisons instead of “colourful lanyards”, a nod to suggestions from a minister over a ban on civil servants wearing rainbow lanyards.

COMMONS PMQs
(PA Graphics)

The Government has insisted the early release measure would be temporary and would only allow “low-level offenders” out of prison up to 18 days early under strict supervision.

It has since emerged that ministers were preparing to extend the scheme for a second time so some criminals could be freed from jail up to 70 days before their release date.

Sir Keir, who mocked Mr Sunak for launching “version 7.0” of himself earlier this week, said: “Does the early release of stalkers, domestic abusers and those considered a risk to children sound like the work of someone who is making the country more secure?”

Mr Sunak replied: “No-one should be put on this scheme if they are a threat to the public.

“And let me be crystal clear, it does not apply to anyone serving a life sentence, anyone convicted of a serious violent offence, anyone convicted of terrorism, anyone convicted of a sex offence and, crucially, in contrast to the system Labour put in place, governors in the prison service have an absolute lock so that no-one is put on the scheme who shouldn’t be.”

Mr Sunak went on to criticise the efforts of previous Labour governments, with Sir Keir countering: “I’m glad to hear those on life sentences aren’t being released early.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London (UK Parliament/PA)

“He may not think that releasing domestic abusers is a problem but Labour has repeatedly called for domestic abusers to be exempt from his scheme to release prisoners early.

“His Government has shamefully ignored those calls.”

Mr Sunak repeated there is an “absolute governor lock” on who is put on the scheme before defending the Government’s approach and claiming a Labour frontbencher believes “prison doesn’t prevent crime”.

He added: “It’s always the same with the Labour Party, soft on crime and soft on criminals.”

Sir Keir said: “He’s literally letting criminals out early and the only answer to the question I asked – whether domestic abusers should be exempt from his early release scheme, from anyone serious about security – is yes.

“Perhaps the most ludicrous part of the Prime Minister’s speech on Monday was when he said he won’t accept the idea that any of the problems people are facing are caused by the 14 years of Conservative Government.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, London (UK Parliament/PA)

“He won’t say how many prisoners they’ve released early, he won’t say if they’re burglars, abusers or stalkers. He won’t say where they are or what support their victims are getting.

“Yet he thinks he has the right to tell people they can’t blame his Government for any of it.

“Doesn’t he think that rather than confiscating lanyards like some jumped-up milk monitor he should stop issuing ‘get out of jail free cards’ to prisoners considered a risk to children?”

Mr Sunak replied: “Another week with no ideas and absolutely no plan for the country.

“They’ve had 14 years to think about nothing but the future, but all they can do is talk about the past.”

Earlier in the session, Sir Keir stumbled over his words as he labelled Mr Sunak a “tech bro” with Mr Sunak replying: “He just showed why he’s just not fit to lead this country into the future.

“This country has a proud tradition of leading the world, we led the world when it came to the industrial revolution but if he was around he would have probably called James Watt a ‘steam bro’.”

On the exchanges on lanyards, Mr Sunak took aim at former senior civil servant Sue Gray – the partygate investigator turned Sir Keir’s chief of staff.

He said: “Civil service impartiality is an important principle that we’re right to support, perhaps he could ask his chief of staff about that?”