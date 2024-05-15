UK commits £140m aid for Yemen amid ‘one of world’s worst humanitarian crises’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK commits £140m aid for Yemen amid ‘one of world’s worst humanitarian crises’

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron announced the aid spending (PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron announced the aid spending (PA)

Britain will spend £140 million in the coming year to help starving people in Yemen as they suffer “one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises”, the Foreign Secretary has said.

Lord David Cameron announced aid funding for the country will increase by 58% for 2024-2025, which the Government hopes will contribute towards treating 700,000 malnourished children.

Cash transfers will be provided by Britain which will help feed up to 864,000 people and support 500 health facilities with medicines, vaccines and nutritional supplements, the Foreign Office said.

Lord Cameron was expected to make the commitment, which will be delivered through organisations such as WFP and Unicef, during a meeting with Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak on Wednesday.

Yemen was plunged into political turmoil in 2011, when protests inspired by the Arab Spring uprisings forced then president Ali Abdallah Saleh to resign and the Houthis seized vast swathes of the country.

More recently, the Iran-backed rebel group has attacked commercial shipping in the Red Sea, which it has insisted will carry on as long as the war in Gaza continues.

Lord Cameron said: “The Yemeni people are suffering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with over half the population in need of humanitarian assistance, as its nine-year conflict drags on.

“The UK is stepping up to tackle the crisis in Yemen, but we need the international community to do the same to make a real difference.

“The Houthis actions have aggravated this humanitarian crisis through blocking aid from reaching those who need it in northern Yemen and attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea, which risks pushing up the price of vital supplies.

“As well as helping on the humanitarian front, we need to do more to help the government of Yemen to deliver for the Yemeni people. Our talks covered a range of sectors and areas where the UK can help.”

The Yemeni PM said: “I highly appreciate the United Kingdom’s uplifting aid to Yemen. As we move forward, it is essential that we expand our relations to include mutual investments across various sectors.

“Yemen’s strategic position at the crossroads of global trade routes makes it an attractive hub for commerce and investment.

“Enhanced economic co-operation between Yemen and the UK, including in sectors like energy, agriculture, fisheries, and manufacturing, will generate jobs and growth that benefit both our peoples.”