Sunak’s ‘shock’ at shooting of Slovakian counterpart Fico

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak’s ‘shock’ at shooting of Slovakian counterpart Fico

By Press Association
Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, arriving at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta, Malta, for an informal summit (Leon Neal/PA)
Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, arriving at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta, Malta, for an informal summit (Leon Neal/PA)

Rishi Sunak said he was “shocked” by the “awful news” that his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico had been shot.

Mr Fico is in a life-threatening condition after being wounded in the shooting in the town of Handlova.

The Prime Minister said on X, formerly Twitter: “Shocked to hear this awful news.

London Syria Conference
Robert Fico with then prime minister David Cameron in 2016 (Matt Dunham/PA)

“All our thoughts are with Prime Minister Fico and his family.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Shocking news from Slovakia. My thoughts are with Robert Fico and his family.”

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said he was “shocked by the appalling attack”, adding: “Violence like this constitutes an attack on democracy that must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

Former prime minister Boris Johnson said it was a “horrendous attack”, adding: “Wishing him every strength and a rapid recovery.”

Mr Fico became prime minister for the third time after his party won Slovakia’s September 30 parliamentary elections, staging a political comeback after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American message.

European Council president Charles Michel said: “I am shocked at the news of the attack on Slovakian PM Fico after a meeting of the Slovak cabinet in Handlova.

Gordon Brown meets Slovakia’s Prime Minister
Then prime minister Gordon Brown hosted Robert Fico in Downing Street during the Slovakian politician’s first premiership in 2009 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

“Nothing can ever justify violence or such attacks.

“My thoughts are with the prime minister and his family.”