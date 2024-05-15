Government expands Rwanda deportation plan to include failed asylum seekers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government expands Rwanda deportation plan to include failed asylum seekers

By Press Association
Failed asylum seekers could also be sent to Rwanda after the Government expanded its deportation plan (Home Office/PA)
Failed asylum seekers could be sent to Rwanda after the Government expanded its deportation plan.

Previously only migrants who had arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel on or after 1 January 2022, and who were handed notices telling them their asylum claim may be inadmissible before 29 June last year, were eligible for removal.

But now the Home Office said migrants who have “no right to be in the UK”, who have had claims refused or withdrawn and are unable to appeal their decision could also be given a one-way ticket to the east African nation under the multi-million pound deal struck in a bid to curb Channel crossings.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
Boats and engines used by migrants to cross the Channel are being stored at a warehouse facility in Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It comes as asylum seekers already being held in detention ahead of being sent to Rwanda fear more suicide attempts and hunger strikes could take place ahead of flights taking off because migrants feel there is “no hope”.

Failed asylum seekers can already volunteer to be flown home or sent to Rwanda. Those who do not leave the UK by choice will “be in line for detention and enforced removal to a safe third country under the new agreement”, officials said.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said failed asylum seekers had been detained this week to be removed to Rwanda, adding: “These people have been through the asylum system and have no right to remain in the UK.”

His department would not provide any details of the immigration raids.

Meanwhile Britain handed Albania £1.6 million worth of cameras and drones in a bid to catch Channel people smuggling gangs.

A Syrian man, who said he sought sanctuary in the UK after fleeing conflict and persecution in his home country, described a desperate atmosphere in Colnbrook immigration removal centre where he claimed he was among up to 60 migrants all facing removal to Rwanda who had taken part in a hunger strike in the last week.

Speaking to the PA news agency through a translator, and on condition of anonymity, he said he was “surrounded” and taken into custody when he turned up for his regular sign on meeting with the Home Office.

“When I came to the UK I thought I would be finally safe and free, but I am detained again,” he said, telling how many of the people being held in the detention centre near Heathrow Airport in west London are “very scared” about going to Rwanda and do not believe they will be safe there.

He claimed one of the detainees due to be sent to Rwanda tried to kill themselves on Saturday but was stopped by others and security guards stepped in.

While the latest hunger strike ended when the detainees “became very weak”, he fears they will have no choice but to carry out another as they try to highlight their concerns.

“This kind of thing is going to happen again as people are frustrated and they feel there is no hope. People mentally are very weak at the moment, everyone is uncertain about the future,” he said.

According to charity Life Seekers Aid, which is providing support to detainees, the man is among many who are experiencing delays in receiving documents from the Home Office which has made it difficult for them to access legal advice swiftly.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “We take the welfare of individuals in our care extremely seriously, and there are robust safeguarding measures in place to ensure everyone is treated with dignity and has access to the support they need, including access to legal representation.”