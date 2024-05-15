Abandon national care service plans, Lib Dems to urge Government

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are set to use their party conference to demand the Scottish Government abandons its plans for a national care service.

The proposals aim to overhaul the system in Scotland in an attempt to end the postcode lottery in social care.

However, the Bill has seen several delays due to concerns over the true cost of the project and what it means for local decision-making.

It passed its first stage in Holyrood in February but has faced significant opposition from local authorities and trade unions.

The Bill’s introduction has been delayed until 2028-29, however Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said it should be scrapped completely with the funding instead invested into improving current services.

Alex Cole-Hamilton called on the Government to scrap the Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

At the party’s conference in Hamilton this weekend, the Scottish Government will be urged to “immediately dismantle” the National Care Service Bill and give money earmarked to the overhaul directly to local authorities and social care partnerships.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “This white elephant takeover of social care would do nothing to tackle core problems and ease pressures. It would wrench away control of services from communities by putting it in the hands of Government ministers, undermining the delivery of care across Scotland.”

He said care organisations, unions and local authorities “have all united to condemn the Bill”, adding the financial memorandum was in “disarray”.

He added: “This ministerial takeover needs scrapped, not salvaged – that must be one of John Swinney’s first acts as First Minister.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats stood up against this vast and unnecessary bureaucracy from day one. We will continue to do that because we know that if there is £1 billion to spend on a ministerial powergrab, it should be going to support frontline services and staff instead.”

Social Care Minister Maree Todd said: “The National Care Service is the most ambitious public sector reform since devolution.

“It is our opportunity to transform the way social care is delivered in Scotland.

“The National Care Service will ensure greater transparency in the delivery of care whilst strengthening the role of the workforce and providing enhanced support for unpaid carers.

“We are committed to establishing a National Board that delivers clear, consistent national care standards by the end of this parliamentary term.”