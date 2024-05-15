Abandon national care service plans, Lib Dems to urge Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abandon national care service plans, Lib Dems to urge Government

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has been urged to ditch its national care service plans (PA)
The Scottish Liberal Democrats are set to use their party conference to demand the Scottish Government abandons its plans for a national care service.

The proposals aim to overhaul the system in Scotland in an attempt to end the postcode lottery in social care.

However, the Bill has seen several delays due to concerns over the true cost of the project and what it means for local decision-making.

It passed its first stage in Holyrood in February but has faced significant opposition from local authorities and trade unions.

The Bill’s introduction has been delayed until 2028-29, however Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said it should be scrapped completely with the funding instead invested into improving current services.

Scotland power sharing agreement
Alex Cole-Hamilton called on the Government to scrap the Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

At the party’s conference in Hamilton this weekend, the Scottish Government will be urged to “immediately dismantle” the National Care Service Bill and give money earmarked to the overhaul directly to local authorities and social care partnerships.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “This white elephant takeover of social care would do nothing to tackle core problems and ease pressures. It would wrench away control of services from communities by putting it in the hands of Government ministers, undermining the delivery of care across Scotland.”

He said care organisations, unions and local authorities “have all united to condemn the Bill”, adding the financial memorandum was in “disarray”.

He added: “This ministerial takeover needs scrapped, not salvaged – that must be one of John Swinney’s first acts as First Minister.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats stood up against this vast and unnecessary bureaucracy from day one. We will continue to do that because we know that if there is £1 billion to spend on a ministerial powergrab, it should be going to support frontline services and staff instead.”

Social Care Minister Maree Todd said: “The National Care Service is the most ambitious public sector reform since devolution.

“It is our opportunity to transform the way social care is delivered in Scotland.

“The National Care Service will ensure greater transparency in the delivery of care whilst strengthening the role of the workforce and providing enhanced support for unpaid carers.

“We are committed to establishing a National Board that delivers clear, consistent national care standards by the end of this parliamentary term.”