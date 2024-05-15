Northern cities will ‘remain poorly served’ by rail, Government advisers warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern cities will ‘remain poorly served’ by rail, Government advisers warn

By Press Association
Important routes between Birmingham and north-west England will ‘remain poorly served’ by rail, Government advisers have warned (Alamy/PA)
Important routes between Birmingham and north-west England will “remain poorly served” by rail because of the curtailment of HS2, Government advisers have warned.

The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) said a “do nothing” scenario north of Handsacre Junction, Staffordshire – where HS2 is now planned to stop – is “not sustainable”.

Existing rail infrastructure is a “constraint” on future passenger and freight growth, the commission’s annual review found.

Capacity and connectivity cannot be “materially improved” north of Birmingham without further infrastructure investment, it added.

The review found there is “a number of specific bottlenecks” between Manchester and Birmingham, stating that the West Coast Main Line is “already running at a higher intensity of operation than major fast lines in other European countries”, which negatively affects reliability.

In October last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cancelled the plan to extend HS2 between the West Midlands and Manchester amid spiralling costs.

The NIC said in its report: “The commission’s analysis suggests there are key corridors which will remain poorly served, such as links from Birmingham to Manchester and the North West.”

Sir John Armitt, who chairs the NIC, said: “A long-term plan is needed to address the key connectivity, capacity and reliability issues on the rail network in the North and the Midlands.”

He acknowledged that schemes such as the Midlands Rail Hub and Northern Powerhouse Rail “might address” some connectivity concerns, but “there does remain a critical gap in the links between Birmingham, Manchester and the North West.”

Mr Sunak made his HS2 announcement alongside the publication of a Government document named Network North, setting out £36 billion of improvements to road, rail and bus services across the UK.

But the NIC found the plans need “greater specificity” regarding their “scope, cost, benefits and schedule”.

The commission highlighted the “risk of a doom loop” for local public transport, with insufficient funding leading to cuts in services, which further reduces patronage and, therefore, revenues.

The review also found that the current rate of a 30% annual increase in new public electric vehicle chargers being installed must be maintained to hit the Government’s target of 300,000 by 2030.

This will “become more challenging in later years” with the required annual total reaching around 75,000 in 2029, the commission warned.

The report said: “Government must continue to address any barriers to deployment, such as issues in securing timely connection to the electricity network due to capacity limitations and slow progress in creating more capacity.

“With less than six years left to meet its ambition, Government and Ofgem must address these barriers to deployment.”