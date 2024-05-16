Peak ScotRail train fares scrapped until end of September

A pilot scheme scrapping peak rail fares has been extended for an additional three months, Scotland’s First Minister has confirmed.

The trial was initially introduced in October 2023 and was recently extended to run until the end of June.

However, the Scottish Government has now said the pilot will remain in place until the end of September.

It followed calls from the Scottish Greens to make the scheme permanent, with many rail unions also backing the end of peak rail fares.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney confirmed the pilot had been extended (Jane Barlow/PA)

The price cut sees rush-hour commutes between Glasgow and Edinburgh slashed by almost half, from £28.90 to around £14.90.

John Swinney confirmed the extension during a visit to a Fife Expo at Edinburgh’s Waverley Station, part of the Levenmouth rail link opening celebrations.

Prior to the announcement, the First Minister said the pilot scheme had been “very effective” but said “everything would have to be paid for” when asked if it could be extended.

Confirming the extension, he said: “The Scottish Government’s ambition to enhance our railways and make public transport easier and more affordable is clear.

“We know new rail investment can create real education, business and tourism opportunities and help breathe life into communities. This is currently most apparent with the soon-to-open £116m Levenmouth rail link.

“Bold initiatives such as our ScotRail Peak Fares Removal pilot help build on this investment by encouraging more people to switch from car and opt to use the train.

“By extending this pilot for a further three months, we can better understand its impacts in terms of encouraging people to choose rail.

“It also helps tackle inequalities by making commuting, day trips and access to leisure activities even more affordable for all.

“I would encourage passengers to use this opportunity, not just for the daily commute but to see all that Scotland has to offer – that might even include a trip on the Levenmouth rail link or a visit to the Fife Expo.

“People already benefiting from the Peak Fares Removal trial should encourage their friends and family to get on board and use it too.”

Joanne Maguire, managing director of ScotRail, said she was “delighted” the pilot had been extended.