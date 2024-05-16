Labour tells Commons more potholes in UK than craters on the Moon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour tells Commons more potholes in UK than craters on the Moon

By Press Association
A car passes potholes in a road near Peterborough as Transport Secretary Mark Harper defended the Government’s record (Joe Giddens/PA)
A car passes potholes in a road near Peterborough as Transport Secretary Mark Harper defended the Government’s record (Joe Giddens/PA)

Labour has claimed there are 100 times more potholes in the UK than there are craters on the Moon.

Shadow transport minister Bill Esterson told the House of Commons that the roads repair backlog has hit an “eye-watering £16.3 billion”, in reference to an Asphalt Industry Alliance survey report published earlier in 2024.

Facing questions from MPs, Transport Secretary Mark Harper hit back and said: “We’ve set out our plan very carefully – £8.3 billion of extra money to improve the quality of local roads.”

Mr Esterson said: “At the last transport questions, the Secretary of State suggested that drivers know what they’re getting with a Conservative Government.

“Well, drivers know one thing they’re getting from this Government: more potholes – 100 times as many as there are craters on the Moon.

“RAC patrols attended 33% more breakdowns related to poor road maintenance than in 2022, meanwhile, AA callouts were at a five-year high.

“The road repairs backlog has gone up to an eye-watering £16.3 billion – that’s far greater than his allocation of money from scrapping the northern leg of HS2.”

The Department for Transport has pledged to spend £8.3 billion on road resurfacing over the period 2023 to 2024 and the next 10 years.

Mr Harper said Labour “has not backed” the Department for Transport’s plan to set aside this sum for councils to spend on road resurfacing.

The Government said the money is “reallocated” spending, part of a larger £36 billion figure originally earmarked for the now-cancelled High Speed 2 railway between Birmingham and Manchester.

Mr Harper also claimed Labour “has not committed a single penny of money to local roads”.

He said: “The choice is clear – if you vote Conservative, you get £8.3 billion spent on roads, if you vote Labour, you get none.”

Earlier in the session, Labour MP Chi Onwurah (Newcastle upon Tyne Central) said: “Residents in West Fenham recently said to me that car mechanics must be the main beneficiaries of Conservative transport policy given the steady flow of work for them, caused by the terrible state of the roads.”

Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Dyke (Somerton and Frome) said: “Somerset is unfortunately home to tens (of) thousands of potholes.

“Persistent flooding makes this problem worse, but so does the lack of attention given to improving the future resilience of our roads.

“So, does the minister recognise the importance of future-proofing our roads with specific funding for local authorities to spend on such measures, as opposed to pothole funding that acts as only a temporary sticking plaster?”

Mr Harper said: “I absolutely do.

“Part of the point about giving local authorities that significant increase in funding but also setting it out over a 10-year period so that they have certainty over that longer period is exactly so that they can move away from dealing with pothole-filling and actually have a proper road resurfacing programme.”