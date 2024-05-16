Protest camp remains outside Cambridge University graduation venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Protest camp remains outside Cambridge University graduation venue

By Press Association
People take part in a protest over the Gaza conflict outside Senate House at Cambridge University (Sam Russell/PA)
People take part in a protest over the Gaza conflict outside Senate House at Cambridge University (Sam Russell/PA)

A pro-Palestine protest encampment remains in place outside a Cambridge University building where graduations have taken place since the 18th century, the day before a graduation is due to take place.

Protesters pitched tents on a lawn outside Senate House earlier this week, and graduation ceremonies are due to take place on Friday and Saturday.

A banner attached to the fence, alongside a Palestinian flag, reads “Senior admin: negotiate”.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman was interviewed by a GB News reporter in the rain outside Senate House on Thursday, with smaller crowds at the protest than on Wednesday.

Mrs Braverman held a black umbrella as she walked along King’s Parade, flanked by security minders, towards King’s College where a first protest encampment appeared last week.

As she was interviewed outside King’s College, her face screened from several angles by umbrellas, an elderly activist held a placard which said “openly Jewish against visible genocide”.

A marked police van parked outside Senate House and there were uniformed officers on foot patrol in the area around lunchtime.

There had been a rally and march around that time the previous day, but the protest appeared muted in the rain on Thursday.

Protesters have vowed to continue until a set of demands are met, and on Wednesday they chanted: “Let your students graduate; come and negotiate.”

The university said in a previous statement that it would be “happy to talk with our students and engage with them” but it was “impossible to have a conversation with an anonymous group”.