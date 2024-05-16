Do not pass the buck on challenges facing NHS, Swinney warned

John Swinney must not “pass the buck” on the challenges facing the health service, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said.

In his previous roles as finance secretary and deputy first minister, Mr Swinney has said he was upfront with the public on the situation within the NHS.

However during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Sarwar said the Scottish Government’s “financial mismanagement” had created a £1.4 billion black hole in the health sector.

He said: “Our NHS faces the biggest crisis in its lifetime. Health boards have been asked to make cuts across the country because of decisions made by John Swinney. So does he accept responsibility?”

First Minister John Swinney said he accepts responsibility for the challenging decisions taken by his Government (Jane Barlow/PA).

Mr Sarwar also accused the First Minister of using a “get out of jail free card” by blaming the UK Government instead of accepting responsibility.

He said Inverclyde patients face a 50-mile round trip for overnight appointments after the region’s out-of-hour GP services closed, while tens of millions had been cut from social care, primary care and mental health services.

“Stop passing the buck,” he said. “Stop looking for somebody else to blame. John Swinney has been at the heart of this SNP Government for 17 years. Isn’t this a damning indictment of his record?

“It’s no wonder that people across Scotland are asking how can the man who created the mess in our NHS be the one to fix it?”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar tackled John Swinney over his record in Government (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Swinney said his Government was committed to supporting the NHS and he denied dodging responsibility.

He said: “I will never evade the responsibility for my actions as a minister – never. It’s not in my character to do so.

“But I will be straight with Parliament and the public in Scotland.”

He said as a former finance secretary who balanced the budget on 10 occasions, he had always been “straight” with the public on the financial challenges facing the country.

“That has involved taking difficult decisions to protect our public services that’s resulted in the NHS being the best funded service in our public services,” he added.

“We’ve also had to take some pretty tough decisions, for which I take responsibility, such as increasing tax on higher earners.”