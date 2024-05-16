Rich should save for own social care, says May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rich should save for own social care, says May

By Press Association
Theresa May’s 2017 election campaign was derailed by arguments over social care reform (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Wealthy people should not expect the state to pay for all their social care needs, Theresa May has said.

At a lunch for Westminster journalists, the former prime minister criticised what she described as a “concept” that “whatever problem you have, somebody else will pay for it”.

She said: “I think there’s a very difficult discussion to be had with the public about social care because there is that assumption.”

The issue of social care proved highly damaging for Mrs May during the 2017 election, when she was forced into a U-turn mid-campaign after Labour branded her proposals a “dementia tax”.

On Thursday, she acknowledged that her party had not “rolled the pitch” for the proposals, and it had been a “mistake” to insist that nothing had changed following the U-turn.

But she added that there were “real challenges” that needed to be addressed “at some stage in the coming years”, saying: “Why should somebody who is perhaps sitting in a house which has a significant value expect the family that are on average earnings and struggling to make ends meet pay for that person’s social care?”

Asked about her reflections on social care, she said people had “lost the sense” that they should “put some savings by for a rainy day to be able to look after themselves when they were in difficulties”.

Social care reform has been a fraught issue for politicians of all parties as Britain’s ageing population places further strain on local authority budgets.

In March, MPs on the Commons Public Accounts Committee warned that reform plans had once again gone awry, with the Department of Health and Social Care failing to provide the sector with adequate leadership.

The department said it was committed to reforming social care and had invested up to £8.6 billion over two years to help deal with the pressures on the sector.