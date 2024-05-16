Hunt to take on Labour over tax in sign of election battles to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt to take on Labour over tax in sign of election battles to come

By Press Association
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (PA)

Jeremy Hunt is promising further tax cuts if the Conservatives win the general election as he accuses Labour of “playground politics” over attacks on the historically-high burden being borne by households and businesses.

The Chancellor will pledge “taxes will go down under a Conservative government” and accuse his shadow, Rachel Reeves, of plotting hikes to fund Labour’s spending pledges.

He will restate his ambition to eliminate national insurance altogether – a measure which Labour has derided as an unfunded £46 billion pledge.

Under current plans, the overall tax burden is expected to rise over the next five years to around 37% of gross domestic product, close to a post-Second World War high, but Mr Hunt will say that was necessary to pay for the pandemic-era furlough scheme and the energy bill bailout.

Mr Hunt will say in a speech in London: “Labour like to criticise tax rises this parliament thinking people don’t know why they have gone up – the furlough scheme, the energy price guarantee and billions of pounds of cost-of-living support, policies Labour themselves supported.

“Which is why it is playground politics to use those tax rises to distract debate from the biggest divide in British politics – which is what happens next.

“Conservatives recognise that whilst those tax rises may have been necessary, they should not be permanent. Labour do not.”

He will say that “the lower-taxed economies of North America and Asia generally grow faster than the higher-taxed economies of Europe”.

The Conservative are “prepared to do the hard work” to bring down taxes “because we know doing so will lead to more growth”.

Mr Hunt will stress that the Tories’ “ultimate aim” is to continue cutting national insurance until it is eliminated, but only “when it is affordable to do so”.

“But with no plans to pay for their spending pledges, taxes will go up under any future Labour government as sure as night follows day,” Mr Hunt will say.

“And taxes will go down under a Conservative government because we will do the hard work necessary to keep our economy competitive.”

Shadow Treasury financial secretary James Murray said: “There is nothing Jeremy Hunt can say or do to hide the fact that working people are worse off after 14 years of economic failure under the Conservatives.

“The tax burden is at a 70-year high and the average household is forecast to be £870 worse off under Rishi Sunak’s tax plan.

“Now Jeremy Hunt is desperately trying to distract from reality with his reckless £46 billion unfunded tax plan to abolish national insurance.

“It is time for change. Labour will deliver economic stability with tough spending rules, so we can grow our economy and keep taxes, inflation, and mortgages as low as possible.”