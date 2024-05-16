First Minister vows to ‘go all out’ to build Scotland’s economy

First Minister John Swinney said he would “go all out” to encourage investment in Scotland as he sets out his vision for the economy.

Speaking ahead of a speech in Glasgow on Friday, Mr Swinney described his government as a “firmly pro-business administration” that would work in partnership with business and trade unions to boost economic growth.

He said this approach coupled with resources such as renewable energy were grounds for optimism, but added that it was necessary for Scotland to “work even harder” on the economy with the powers it had to offset the effects of Brexit.

The First Minister said: “My goal is to help people live happier and healthier lives with higher living standards and to help businesses boost profitability.

“The evidence shows that independent countries that are comparable to Scotland are wealthier and fairer than the UK.

“Scotland has the talents and resources to match that performance with independence but in the here and now, and in the face of Brexit, we must work even harder to help Scotland’s economy with the powers we have.

“I will go all out to encourage investment in Scotland and I will ensure people know my government is a firmly pro-business administration.

“A partnership with trade unions and business will be at the core of my approach and through that approach and given our resources, not least incredible renewable energy, we should look to the future with hope and optimism.”