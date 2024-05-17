Design for HMP Barlinnie replacement coming this summer – Angela Constance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Design for HMP Barlinnie replacement coming this summer – Angela Constance

By Press Association
Angela Constance spoke to MSPs on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Angela Constance spoke to MSPs on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Designs for the replacement for HMP Barlinnie will be available this summer, the Justice Secretary has said, as Parliament faces “profound” choices over the release of prisoners to ease overcrowding.

Angela Constance said she would work closely with victims’ organisations to ensure people are informed around any prisoner releases which take place.

It comes after she informed MSPs that she is seeking the emergency release of prisoners as some facilities have become “essentially full”.

The SNP minister said there had been a sharp rise of 400 prisoners incarcerated in Scotland since March 18 – with the total figure now sitting at 8,348.

One of the measures she suggested is the early release of some prisoners, with Scottish Parliament approval, under the Bail and Release from Custody (Scotland) Act.

Certain categories of prisoners will not be eligible for release under the law – including those sentenced to life, those who have not been tried or anyone convicted of a terror-related, sexual or domestic violence offence.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, Ms Constance said: “I understand that this is a profound decision and it’s a decision of great magnitude.

“And that’s why it will be made by Parliament as a whole, so that all the detail and arrangements can be forensically scrutinised.”

Ms Constance was asked if construction had begun on the new building which will replace HMP Barlinnie – the Victorian-era facility which is Scotland’s largest prison.

Imprisonment for public protection
HMP Barlinnie is said to be at risk of ‘catastrophic failure’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

She said: “The final design will be available this summer and the contract for construction will be established and signed later on this year.”

She said the final delivery date for the new prison would be included in the construction contract.

Earlier this year, the Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland warned Barlinnie was at risk of “catastrophic failure” as she called for the prison estate to be updated.

The initial estimated delivery date for the new prison was November 2026 at a cost of £400 million, but last year concerns emerged that HMP Glasgow may open later than this.