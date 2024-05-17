MPs support proposals to make it easier for pubs to open for major occasions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MPs support proposals to make it easier for pubs to open for major occasions

By Press Association
MPs support making it easier for pubs to stay open longer for major occasions (Yui Mok/PA)
Proposals to make it easier for hospitality venues to extend their opening hours for major national or local events have cleared the Commons and moved a step closer to becoming law.

MPs heard the current process is a “bureaucratic nightmare”, with Parliament required to approve orders by the Government to relax licensing hours on specified dates and times.

Labour’s Emma Lewell-Buck’s Licensing Hours Extensions Bill aims to simplify the “costly, overly bureaucratic, time consuming and restrictive” parliamentary process and make it possible for an order to be approved when Parliament is in recess.

The South Shields MP said there had been a “missed opportunity” when England reached the final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia last year, due to Parliament’s licensing rules.

She noted that the final kicked-off at 11am on a Sunday, with pubs losing out on extra revenue as they could not apply in time for an extension to their opening hours.

Ms Lewell-Buck told the Commons: “Love for our pubs is strong across all of our constituencies, if there is one thing guaranteed to unite us it is sporting and royal events.

“We tend to gather for those events in our local pubs, because they are the beating heart of our communities.

“As (MPs) will know, such events don’t always take place when our pubs and hospitality venues are open.”

She added that the Bill will “make a huge difference” to the hospitality industry in England and Wales.

Conservative MP Nickie Aiken said she supported the Bill but raised concerns about the impact on residents who live near pubs and hospitality venues.

The MP for Cities of London and Westminster said: “It is important to not to forget that such extensions will see an increase in consumption of alcohol and therefore likely, as often is the case, sadly result in an increase in anti-social behaviour and disturbances for residents.”

Intervening, Ms Lewell-Buck said: “There will be continued consultation with police and with local authorities even while my Bill is in play.

“We are simply changing the Parliamentary process here, not the process that happens outside of this place.”

The Bill received an unopposed third reading on Friday and will now undergo further scrutiny at the House of Lords.