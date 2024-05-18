Chris Heaton-Harris says he will not stand for re-election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Heaton-Harris says he will not stand for re-election

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has announced he will not seek re-election (Lucy North/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has announced he will not be standing at the next general election.

The Tory MP said on X it had been an “honour and a privilege to serve” and passed on his thanks to his constituents in Daventry.

He also thanked Rishi Sunak as well as former prime ministers Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

He added that he would be continuing to campaign for the Conservatives as the “only party that has and can deliver for the whole of the United Kingdom”.

Mr Heaton-Harris was first elected as an MP in 2010. A fierce Eurosceptic, he was appointed Tory chief whip in 2022 by Mr Johnson.

Later that year, Liz Truss appointed him as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, a role he retained when Mr Sunak became Prime Minister.

Northern Ireland politicians visit the US
Much of Chris Heaton-Harris’s time in Northern Ireland was spent in efforts trying to restore the Stormont powersharing institutions (Niall Carson/PA)

At the time the Stormont powersharing institutions had collapsed due to a DUP protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements, and much of his time in Northern Ireland was spent negotiating with parties in efforts to restore the Assembly and Executive.

During that time, Mr Heaton-Harris passed a budget to keep Stormont departments working in the absence of minsters and was also closely associated with the passing of the Government’s controversial Bill to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

The Stormont Executive returned in February of this year.

In his letter to Mr Sunak, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “Working with you I helped negotiate and deliver the Windsor Framework, which both solved many of the major practical issues created by the Northern Ireland Protocol, put in place as we left the EU, and helped reset our countries’ relationship with our European neighbours.

“Then, after long and detailed negotiations within Northern Ireland, we produced the Command Paper Safeguarding the Union which resulted in the return of Stormont and devolved government to serve the people of Northern Ireland.

“I strongly believe the conditions now exist for Northern Ireland to thrive, with privileged access for manufactured goods into the EU single market, while being an integral part of our UK internal market and being able to benefit from the international trade deals we negotiate; it finds itself in a remarkable favourable position – and as Northern Ireland thrives, our Union will strengthen.”

Mr Heaton-Harris added: “I know we are not far from a general election, an election in which I will do everything I can to see you returned as Prime Minister, I would be honoured if you allowed me to continue as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland until that time.

“There are a still a number of pieces of unfinished business I wish to complete and I love the people, place and job, but obviously would understand if you feel it best to replace me.”