Forbes has mountain to climb to boost Scottish economy, says Labour

By Press Association
Kate Forbes has been told she has a mountain to climb in boosting the economy (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kate Forbes has a “mountain to climb” to turn around Scotland’s economic fortunes, Scottish Labour has said.

The party’s economy spokesman Daniel Johnson has written to the Deputy First Minister to highlight three key levers the Scottish Government should use to deliver growth: skills, regional economic development and planning.

In a letter to Ms Forbes, who is also Economy Secretary, the Scottish Labour MSP said: “Our economy has been underperforming for too long and there has been a perception from business that improved economic performance is not a priority for this Government.”

He told the Deputy First Minister it was “essential” performance in economic growth improved, particularly after official data showed the country’s onshore GDP was estimated to have contracted by 0.3% in February.

Ms Forbes has been clear since she took on the role last week that strengthening the economy and working with businesses would be her priority.

However, Mr Johnson has said she must commit to a strategy to address skills shortages and incorporating councils and local businesses in decision-making.

His letter said: said “For 17 years the SNP has squandered Scotland’s economic potential and left us all poorer.

“The Tories have caused economic turmoil across the UK, but here in Scotland the SNP has made a bad picture worse.

“Kate Forbes has a mountain to climb if she is to turn around this record of failure and decline.

“From modernising skills to promoting regional economic development to reforming planning, there is action we can and must take right now.

“Scotland is crying out for change and Scottish Labour has a plan to deliver it.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The First Minister has been clear that driving economic growth is a key priority for the Scottish Government.

“Since 2007, Scotland’s economy has grown faster than the UK as a whole after accounting for population growth, and productivity has grown twice as fast.

“Scotland is open for business and Scottish ministers are committed to working right across the economy, with both public and private partners – and constructively across parliament – to maximise the huge economic opportunities that lie ahead”.