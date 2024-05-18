British politics in ‘dangerous’ state warns MP sister of murdered Jo Cox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

British politics in ‘dangerous’ state warns MP sister of murdered Jo Cox

By Press Association
A Tory MP has warned that Members of Parliament have attempted to take their own lives (Steve Parsons/PA)
A Tory MP has warned that Members of Parliament have attempted to take their own lives (Steve Parsons/PA)

British politics is in a worse situation than it was in 2016 when Jo Cox was murdered, the late MP’s sister has warned.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who represents her sister’s former seat in Parliament, said threats to politicians’ safety and the strain on their mental health meant British democracy was in a “dangerous” place.

In a further sign of the strain being felt in Westminster, Tory MP Elliot Colburn said MPs across the House had attempted to take their own lives.

The MPs were speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s show Broken Politicians, Broken Politics.

Kim Leadbeater maiden speech in House of Commons
Kim Leadbeater said the situation may be worse than in 2016 when her sister Jo Cox was killed (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Cox was murdered in 2016 by a right-wing extremist in her Yorkshire constituency during the European Union referendum campaign.

Ms Leadbeater, who represents the same Batley and Spen seat, told the BBC programme: “I think politics was in a pretty bad place at that time. There was a lot of division. There was a lot of anger.

“Sadly, I would say, if anything, it’s worse.”

She added: “Elected officials not feeling they can always speak freely, not feeling they can always say what they really think.

“And potentially, worst case scenario, not necessarily voting in the way that they think they should vote because they know the impact it’s going to have on their safety, but also on their mental health and well-being.

“And that’s a really dangerous place to be. That’s not good for democracy.”

Earlier this year, Rishi Sunak warned the UK could be descending into “mob rule” amid fears about MPs being targeted by demonstrators over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Meanwhile, Mr Colburn, who has spoken in the Commons about a 2021 suicide attempt, told the programme: “Colleagues from all UK political parties have attempted to take their own life.”

The programme had exclusive access to preliminary findings of a 2024 survey of departing MPs, highlighting the impact of the job on their mental health.

It also includes new evidence from the House of Commons which suggested that mental health is one of the most common reasons those in Westminster contact its medical services.

Matt Hawkins, co-director of campaign group Compassion in Politics, said: “We need to have a national conversation about the harm our political system is doing to anyone who seeks to work in it or with it.

“Toxic debates, abuse, long hours, lack of autonomy – these are just some of the issues that are taking a massive toll on our elected representatives and their teams.

“But the problem doesn’t stop there. These are the individuals being chosen to represent our interests and they are having to do so while perennially exhausted, often anxious, and sometimes depressed.

“If we want to change our country for the better, we need to change our politics and help create a political environment that is inclusive, welcoming, supportive, and caring.”