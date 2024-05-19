Forbes to unveil package for start-ups as Government looks to priorities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forbes to unveil package for start-ups as Government looks to priorities

By Press Association
The Deputy First Minister will visit the National Robotarium on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Deputy First Minister will visit the National Robotarium on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes is expected to unveil support for start-up firms on Monday as the new administration seeks to declare Scotland “open for business”.

In the second full week of John Swinney’s tenure in Bute House, the First Minister has said his ministers will show they are “relentlessly focused” on people’s priorities.

Ms Forbes – who also doubles as the country’s Economy Secretary – will visit the National Robotarium in Edinburgh on Monday where she will announce the support.

Ms Forbes has led the drive from the Scottish Government to boost economic growth.

John Swinney
The First Minister has begun his tenure with a focus on business and the economy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Supporting business founders is critical for a vibrant, dynamic and growing economy,” she said ahead of the visit.

“By empowering start-ups, we are creating a strong, successful economy built on entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainable growth.

“Backing the rise of a new generation of Scottish firms will generate new wealth as they export their products and services across the world.

“It’s an approach that will define our economic future by a powerful blend of international capital and Scottish invention.

“My clear message to investors is that Scotland is open for business. Our entrepreneurs have the talent, ideas and creativity to develop and expand hugely successfully businesses, and the Scottish Government stands squarely behind the start-up community and will continue to help them succeed.”

During her time as finance and economy secretary under Nicola Sturgeon, Ms Forbes was influential in the creation of the Techscaler scheme, which helps fledgling technology firms attract investment.

Mr Swinney’s Government has been keen to seek a reset with the business community and focus on the improvement of Scotland’s economy, with a view to using increased revenue to support public services.