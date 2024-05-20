UK AI Safety Institute to open San Francisco office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK AI Safety Institute to open San Francisco office

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak attended the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park (PA)
The Government’s AI Safety Institute is to open an overseas office in San Francisco to get closer to the tech giants based in Silicon Valley.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said the new office is expected to open in the summer, and would look to engage with the world’s biggest AI labs, which are based in the region.

The UK’s AI Safety Institute was first announced at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park last year and, alongside several similar international institutes, will carry out research and conduct evaluations of AI models to help inform AI safety policy.

The institute has released its first selection of recent results from safety testing five publicly available advanced AI models, although the institute said it had anonymised the results.

In its findings, the institute said several models had completed cyber security challenges but struggled to complete more advanced challenges, and several models had also shown similar to PhD-level knowledge of chemistry and biology.

The institute said all the models it tested remain highly vulnerable to basic “jailbreaks” to sidestep safety controls, and some will produce harmful outputs even without dedicated attempts to get around safety mechanisms.

The testing also noted that it found models were unable to complete more complex, time-consuming tasks without human oversight.

The announcements come ahead of the AI Seoul Summit, which the UK is co-hosting with South Korea, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan taking part along with international counterparts and tech firms.

On the expansion of the AI Safety Institute, Ms Donelan said: “This expansion represents British leadership in AI in action.

“It is a pivotal moment in the UK’s ability to study both the risks and potential of AI from a global lens, strengthening our partnership with the US and paving the way for other countries to tap into our expertise as we continue to lead the world on AI safety.

“Since the Prime Minister and I founded the AI Safety Institute, it has grown from strength to strength and in just over a year, here in London, we have built the world’s leading Government AI research team, attracting top talent from the UK and beyond.

“Opening our doors overseas and building on our alliance with the US is central to my plan to set new, international standards on AI safety which we will discuss at the Seoul Summit this week.”

AI Safety Institute (AISI) chairman Ian Hogarth said its ongoing testing of models would help with the development of better safety controls in the sector.

“The results of these tests mark the first time we’ve been able to share some details of our model evaluation work with the public,” he said.

“Our evaluations will help to contribute to an empirical assessment of model capabilities and the lack of robustness when it comes to existing safeguards.

“AI safety is still a very young and emerging field. These results represent only a small portion of the evaluation approach AISI is developing.

“Our ambition is to continue pushing the frontier of this field by developing state-of-the-art evaluations, with an emphasis on national security-related risks.”