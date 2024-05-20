ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas chiefs will not help – UK Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas chiefs will not help – UK Government

By Press Association
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could face an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court after its chief prosecutor said he would apply for one on Monday (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Seeking arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli and Hamas leaders will not help achieve the UK’s aims of a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, the Government has said.

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has said he will apply for arrest warrants for the Israeli prime minister along with defence minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas leaders Yehya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh, alleging they are responsible for war crimes in Gaza and Israel.

Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor, accused Israel of using “starvation as a method of warfare” and carrying out “collective punishment” of the population of Gaza.

Regarding the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, he said the terrorist actions were “unconscionable crimes” that “demand accountability”.

Commenting on Mr Khan’s application for arrest warrants, a UK Government spokesperson said: “We do not believe that seeking warrants will help get hostages out, get aid in, or deliver a sustainable ceasefire.

“This remains the UK’s priority.

“As we have said from the outset, we do not think the ICC has jurisdiction in this case. The UK has not yet recognised Palestine as a state, and Israel is not a state party to the Rome Statute.”

A panel of three ICC judges must consider Mr Khan’s application, in a process that takes an average of two months.

As Israel is not a member of the ICC, neither Mr Netanyahu nor Mr Gallant would be at immediate risk of arrest should the judges agree to issue warrants, but it could make it difficult for either man to travel abroad.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh is one of the three Hamas leaders named in an application for arrest warrants from the ICC (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Two of the Hamas leaders named by Mr Khan are believed to be in hiding in Gaza, but Mr Haniyeh, the group’s overall leader, is based in Qatar.

SNP leader Stephen Flynn said the decision to apply for arrest warrants was “a deeply serious development” that “pulls into sharp focus the full extent of the horrors committed by Hamas as well as the grotesque and deadly Israeli government response”.

Repeating calls for an immediate ceasefire and an end to arms exports to Israel, he added: “Both the UK Government and the Labour Party must stand by international law and, whilst this application for an arrest warrant is determined, confirm that they will both fully support the final determination that is made by the court.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the crimes alleged by Mr Khan were “among the worst imaginable”.

He said: “The UK must stand up for international law and give the ICC our full support to deliver justice.

“We must also suspend arms exports to Israel and press for an immediate bilateral ceasefire and the release of the hostages.”

Individuals subject to outstanding ICC arrest warrants include Omar Al-Bashir, the former president of Sudan alleged to be responsible for war crimes in Darfur, Saif Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, and Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony.