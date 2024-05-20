Consultation launched on plans to make communities more flood resilient

A consultation has been published to consider how to make flood-prone communities in Scotland more resilient to adverse weather.

Energy Secretary Mairi McAllan said a proposed national flood resilience strategy could help communities adapt, preventing the “devastating” impact on homes and businesses.

It follows significant flooding across Scotland during the winter period which saw homes and businesses severely damaged.

Views are being sought on flood protection measures which could include natural remedies like tree planting to capture water.

Mairi McAllan said flooding can disrupt lives (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It could also see improved community resilience, such as through the funding and training of local flood groups to help regions prepare, respond and recover from flooding events.

The proposals are part of wider efforts to adapt Scotland to the threat of climate change.

Ms McAllan said: “Flooding is Scotland’s biggest climate adaptation challenge. As we have sadly seen recently, it can have a devastating impact on communities and people – as well as the direct impacts to flooded homes and business, it can disrupt lives, livelihoods and affect physical and mental health long after the waters have receded.

“Climate change means extreme weather events like floods will become more frequent, which is why we’re investing £42 million each year and an additional £150 million during this parliament on measures to reduce the impacts of flooding.

“However, at the same time we need to learn to adapt the places where we live and work to flooding.

“We want to move away from thinking we can eradicate flood risk to a position where we are working across society to create flood-resilient places.”