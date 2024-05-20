PM: Change needed to end pattern of scandal victims having to fight for decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM: Change needed to end pattern of scandal victims having to fight for decades

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak gave a statement to the House of Commons on Monday following the publication of the Infected Blood Inquiry’s final report (Yui Mok/PA)
Rishi Sunak gave a statement to the House of Commons on Monday following the publication of the Infected Blood Inquiry's final report (Yui Mok/PA)

Changes must be made to end the pattern arising out of a number of public inquiries in which “innocent victims have to fight for decades just to be believed”, Rishi Sunak has said.

The Prime Minister gave a statement to the House of Commons on Monday following the publication of the Infected Blood Inquiry’s final report.

It has been one of the largest UK public inquiries, with some 374 people having given oral evidence and the inquiry having received more than 5,000 witness statements and reviewed more than 100,000 documents.

Mr Sunak said the Government will study the inquiry’s recommendations in detail, adding: “We must fundamentally rebalance the system so we finally address this pattern so familiar from other inquiries like Hillsborough, where innocent victims have to fight for decades just to be believed.”

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said the report should “rock Whitehall to its very foundations” and that there needs to be a “major commitment to change” coming out of it.

He told the PA news agency: “We look at Hillsborough, which I was involved in, then we see (the) Post Office scandal, and today, infected blood, the full scale of the injustice laid bare.

“The pattern is clear: the country keeps people in the wilderness, it orchestrates cover-ups from the very top of government.”

Mr Burnham said he “fully supports” the inquiry’s recommendation for a statutory duty of candour on senior civil servants.

Former health secretary and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham during a Sunday Times press conference at Church House in Westminster, London, after the publication of the Infected Blood Inquiry report
Andy Burnham during a Sunday Times press conference at Church House in Westminster after the publication of the Infected Blood Inquiry report (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He continued: “We cannot have a repeated situation where wrongs are covered up for decades, people left in the wilderness and all of the retraumatising effects of that.

“This country has to change. This report should rock Whitehall to its very foundations and we need to see a major commitment to change coming out of it.”

The mayor said there is an “accountability gap” in the country.

“I’m questioning whether or not our parliamentary democracy is fit for purpose because if you have an injustice on this scale, that affects thousands of people in all parts of the country, and our national parliament is incapable of overturning it for decades, then something is wrong,” he told PA.

“There is an accountability gap in the country.”