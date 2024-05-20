Andrew Neil joins Times Radio for UK and US elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrew Neil joins Times Radio for UK and US elections

By Press Association
Andrew Neil (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Andrew Neil (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Andrew Neil will host a daily political programme on Times Radio as part of its coverage of the UK and US elections.

The veteran broadcaster and journalist will present an “agenda-setting” show featuring debates and interviews with high-profile politicians from September 9, as the UK and the US prepare for major elections.

The show will air on Monday to Thursday at 1pm, and will also feature Neil’s take on the day’s political events.

“Western liberal democracy has been tested more in these last years than in living memory,” 74-year-old Neil said.

“As UK and US citizens prepare to go to the polls, in nations polarised and divided, set against a world riven with instability and contention, my show on Times Radio will look to define the signal from the noise.”

Neil joins a line-up including Times Radio’s political editor Kate McCann, and commentators including Aasmah Mir and Stig Abell, John Pienaar, Daniel Finkelstein, Lord Ed Vaizey, Ayesha Hazarika and Lord William Hague.

Tim Levell, programme director of Times Radio, said: “Andrew is indelibly associated with elections in the minds of the UK public. There is no-one better to turn to for the authoritative take on both the UK and US elections.

“His interviews will be unmissable. His analysis will be peerless. As Times Radio expands its coverage during the election period, having Andrew Neil at 1pm will make Times Radio the must-listen destination on the dial.”

Neil, who is chairman of The Spectator, most recently hosted a Channel 4 current affairs programme after he departed GB News.