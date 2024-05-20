More open conversations with children about money needed, says Bobby Seagull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More open conversations with children about money needed, says Bobby Seagull

By Press Association
Teacher and broadcaster Bobby Seagull has partnered with Vanquis Bank to launch a series of simple video guides around financial terms (James Manning/PA)
More partnerships should be established between schools and financial experts to help people feel better equipped for managing their money, TV mathematician Bobby Seagull has suggested.

The teacher and broadcaster was speaking ahead of National Numeracy Day (Wednesday May 22).

Mr Seagull also encouraged parents to have open conversations with children about finance so money becomes less of a “taboo” topic.

He said it is “OK” for parents who find numeracy tricky to admit this to children.

Mr Seagull has partnered with Vanquis Bank to launch a series of simple video guides around financial terms, which are available on the Vanquis website and social media channels.

Asked why some people find financial terms confusing, Mr Seagull, who has appeared on shows including Celebrity Hunted, University Challenge and Pilgrimage, said some people may have had a difficult experience of maths during their schooldays.

He told the PA news agency: “Because they’ve got a challenging experience of maths at school, they think anything to do with numbers, their mind goes blank.

“So a lot of people, when they see money, statements, and they see the letters as well, APR (annual percentage rate), AER (annual equivalent rate – a term which is often used on savings accounts to help people compare returns), it just means that they have this phobia and they’d just rather not look at it at all, so I think it almost stems from their childhood maths experience at school.”

Not reading terms and conditions fully or understanding financial terms can have negative impacts on people’s lives, such as experiencing unexpected charges or disappointing interest rates. It can also prevent them comparing financial products and switching to a better deal.

One in 10 (10%) people said they shy away from actively managing their budgets due to a lack of understanding around financial terms, according to a OnePoll survey of 2,000 people in April for Vanquis.

More than a fifth (22%) said they feel less confident with money due to confusion around what financial terms mean.

Mr Seagull said some people may just be hoping that “things work out” at the end of the month.

He also warned that parents could end up passing on their own phobias about money to children, adding: “The children will see mum and dad not looking at personal finances, hoping that things just work out… so it becomes a vicious cycle.”

A recent YouGov survey of more than 1,000 teachers for the Government-backed Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) found that just over three-quarters (76%) said the majority of pupils finish their education without the financial knowledge they need for adulthood.

Money is on the curriculum in all four UK nations, often as part of maths and numeracy, citizenship and personal development subjects.

MaPS said in February that it had invested £1.1 million in financial education over the past year, adding that schools, parents, funders, financial institutions and financial education providers all have a role to play in reaching more children and young people.

Asked if the younger generation have a better understanding of financial jargon than older generations, Mr Seagull told PA: “I would say yes, but nowhere near enough, because we know that young people now, they’re bombarded by much more information.”

Mr Seagull said young people know that financial education is important.

He suggested more partnerships could take place involving schools and companies with expertise in finance.

Mr Seagull added: “There should be more partnerships with experts, whether it’s credit card companies, banks, financial institutions working with schools, to deliver this sort of education.”

Asked about the role of parents, he said that, even when adults find numeracy difficult: “It’s OK to admit to children that they find it tricky, but do something about it and do it with them… The thing is having that openness. The more you can have open conversations with children, the more it becomes less taboo.”

Vanquis has a partnership with charity National Numeracy, which runs National Numeracy Day.

The OnePoll study found a quarter (24%) of 18 to 24-year-olds are turning to social media for financial advice, with TikTok being particularly popular.

Overall, the survey found that, for 30% of people, the cost-of-living crisis has made them learn more about their financial situation.

Paul Lloyd, director of marketing at Vanquis Bank, said: “The high cost of living has stretched household budgets to the max for millions.”

– The guides, which have been certified by Plain Numbers, explain basics such as credit scores, persistent debt and AER.