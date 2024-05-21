ICC warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas chiefs ‘deeply unhelpful’ says Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ICC warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas chiefs ‘deeply unhelpful’ says Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders is ‘deeply unhelpful’ and will make no difference to getting aid into Gaza and reaching a sustainable ceasefire (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders is “deeply unhelpful” and will make no difference to getting aid into Gaza and reaching a sustainable ceasefire, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said.

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has said he will apply for arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu along with defence minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas leaders Yehya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh.

Mr Sunak branded the move a “deeply unhelpful development”, as he insisted there is no moral equivalence between Hamas and Israel’s government.

Karim Khan, the British chief prosecutor of the ICC, claimed the leaders are responsible for war crimes in Gaza and Israel.

Speaking to reporters in Vienna, Austria, the Prime Minister said: “This is a deeply unhelpful development. Of course it is still subject to a final decision, but it remains deeply unhelpful nonetheless.

“There is no moral equivalence between a democratic state exercising its lawful right to self-defence and the terrorist group Hamas.”

He added: “It is wrong to conflate and equivocate between those two different entities.

“What I am very clear is that this will make absolutely no difference in getting a pause in the fighting, getting aid into the region, or indeed the hostages out.”

Mr Khan, a KC specialising in international human rights law who was elected to his ICC position in February 2021, accused Israel of using “starvation as a method of warfare” and carrying out “collective punishment” of the population of Gaza.

Regarding the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, he said the terrorist actions were “unconscionable crimes” that “demand accountability”.

Deputy foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell has cast doubt on the ICC’s jurisdiction over the case, telling the Commons the UK has not recognised Palestine as a state, while Israel is “not a state party to the Rome Statute”.

The Rome Statute is the treaty that established the ICC, with Israel not a signatory to it.

A report by a panel of international law experts, convened by the ICC prosecutor, agreed that the ICC has “jurisdiction in relation to crimes committed on the territory of Palestine, including Gaza, since 13 June 2014” under Article 12 of the Rome Statute.

A panel of three ICC judges must consider Mr Khan’s application, in a process that takes an average of two months.

As Israel is not a member of the ICC, neither Mr Netanyahu nor Mr Gallant would be at immediate risk of arrest should the judges agree to issue warrants, but it could make it difficult for either man to travel abroad.

Justice Ministers’ conference
Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan (centre) claimed the Israeli and Hamas leaders are responsible for war crimes (Yui Mok/PA)

Two of the Hamas leaders named by Mr Khan are believed to be in hiding in Gaza, but Mr Haniyeh, the group’s overall leader, is based in Qatar.

Individuals subject to outstanding ICC arrest warrants include Omar al-Bashir, the former president of Sudan alleged to be responsible for war crimes in Darfur, Saif Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, and Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony.

Meanwhile, a watchdog has warned that UK aid is still largely being blocked from entering Gaza despite diplomatic efforts.

The Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) said in its latest report that aid convoys travelling into Gaza via land crossings are subject to exhaustive inspections by Israeli forces to prevent the delivery of “dual use” items that might benefit Hamas or be used as a weapon.

This leads to trucks frequently being delayed or turned back, according to the ICAI.