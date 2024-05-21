Vaping industry representative defends bubblegum-flavoured products

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Vaping industry representative defends bubblegum-flavoured products

By Press Association
MSPs discussed plans to curb vaping (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
MSPs discussed plans to curb vaping (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)

A vaping industry representative has defended the use of vapes with sweet flavours like bubblegum, saying “adults like flavours just as much as young people do”.

John Dunne, director general UK Vaping Industry Association, told MSPs that he drank bubblegum flavour gin in order to illustrate his point.

However, MSPs on Holyrood’s Health Committee were sceptical of the industry’s efforts to make their products less attractive to children.

MSPs were scrutinising Holyrood’s consent for UK legislation called the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.

The UK-wide legislation will mean youngsters born on or after January 1 2009 will never legally be able to buy cigarettes.

It also includes new powers to regulate the display, contents, flavours and packaging of vapes and nicotine products.

The Scottish Government also intends to ban the sale of single-use vapes from April 1 2025.

Sales of vapes to under-18s are already illegal but there are concerns sweet-flavoured products are leading to children taking up vaping.

Health Committee convener Clare Haughey asked Mr Dunne why vapes with flavours like candyfloss and bubblegum are on the market, as well as bright and colourful packaging.

He said: “I’m 57 years of age, I like bubblegum flavour gin for instance, and I have candyfloss flavoured vodka in my home.

“Adults like flavours just as much as young people do.”

Green MSP Gillian Mackay said she had Googled some of the UK Vaping Industry’s members and found they were selling flavours “clearly targeted at children” – including one which appeared to reference Supermix, a type of Haribo pack.

Mr Dunne said his organisation had encouraged its members to introduce “blander” packaging and remove child-friendly names.

He claimed that the issue of youth vaping had been around for two or three years, whereas the flavoured products have been available for longer.

Dr Garth Reid, a consultant at Public Health Scotland, later told the committee: “We know that flavours are something that entice children to start vaping.”

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of the campaign group ASH Scotland, said the issue of advertising to children needed to be dealt with “urgently”.