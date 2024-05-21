Holyrood may need to be recalled in summer to pass Horizon Bill – Constance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holyrood may need to be recalled in summer to pass Horizon Bill – Constance

By Press Association
Angela Constance has said Parly may need to be recalled in the summer (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Scottish Parliament may need to be recalled in the summer recess to finalise legislation to exonerate subpostmasters convicted of crimes in relation to the Horizon IT system.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the Scottish Bill, which is being treated as an emergency at Holyrood, needs to be in place as soon as possible after the UK legislation is passed.

MSPs will debate Stage One of the Post Office (Horizon System) Offences (Scotland) Bill on Tuesday before moving to Stage Two on Thursday.

Writing to Holyrood’s Justice Committee, Ms Constance said she wanted to ensure parity of treatment for subpostmasters north of the border – ensuring they can access the UK Government’s redress scheme.

Ms Constance said the Scottish Parliament should only conclude the final part of its Stage Three debate after any final changes to the UK legislation became clear.

In her letter, Ms Constance said: “The UK legislation is proceeding through Westminster, but we do not yet have the final timetable for that and amendments can still be made to the Bill in the House of Commons and Lords.”

And she added: “I very much hope the passage of the UK Bill can be before the Scottish Parliament breaks for recess at the end of June.

“However, as the Minister for Parliamentary Business made clear last week, the possibility of me asking for the Parliament to be recalled for Stage Three cannot be ruled out.”